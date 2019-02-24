CNET First Look

Nokia 9 PureView goes crazy with five rear cameras

Transcript
[MUSIC] You knew someone, sometime, would put five cameras on the back of their phone. The Nokia 9 is HMD's newest showiest flagship phone under the Nokia brand. And if you're going to talk about one thing on this phone, it's those cameras. That may look like seven cameras on the back Arc but they are actually five. Three 12 mega pixel monochrome cameras and two 12 mega pixel RGB cameras plus a flash and a depth sensing [UNKNOWN] censor. These five cameras are designed to combine and capture extra levels of detail for HDR photos and [UNKNOWN] effect depth sensing. [MUSIC] And raw shots. HDR will get HDRier. Boca will get bocaer. None of them have different levels of zoom, but there's a lot of depth. The Nokia 9 promises a 12 megapixel depth map that will allow in-app depth adjustment to beat other phones. The photos work with Google g-depth depth editing in Google Photos, but the Nokia 9's cameras Are also optimized for Adobe Lightroom with customized lens profiles. Each MD also claims that this phone can take excellent black and white photos, as you'd expect with three monochrome cameras. The Nokia 9 also has a 20 megapixel front camera, a 5.99 inch 2K OLED display, an under screen fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and 3320 mAh battery. The Nokia 9 costs 599 euros and is expected to be a limited release phone when it arrives this year in America and globally. Do you really need five rear cameras? No, but this won't be the first phone to try the idea. [MUSIC]
PhonesNokia

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Netflix hauled in Oscars but couldn't quite land best picture

2:06

The creator of HoloLens 2 discusses its future

8:35

Samsung Galaxy Fold and S10: Editors react

8:28

Huawei CEO thanks US for 'promoting' its 5G program

3:32

Why the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint reader matters

2:48

Meet Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit, Samsung's new smartwatch and fitness tracker

3:15

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy Fold: First impressions of Samsung's foldable phone

4:39

Samsung Galaxy Fold and S10: Editors react

8:28

Galaxy Fold: Samsung reveals more about its foldable phone

3:30

Galaxy Fold vs. Huawei Mate X: CNET editors react

9:54

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

The Twilight Zone: First official trailer

1:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Galaxy Fold who? Here's a cheaper foldable phone design

2:06

Nokia 9 PureView goes crazy with five rear cameras

1:45

Nokia phones arrive in every shape and type

1:49

Huawei Mate X is a foldable phone with 5G

2:43

Huawei's new MateBooks give you the power to touch and share

2:11

Amazon Fire TV Stick 2019: Cheap streaming TV date with Alexa

1:19

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

6 ways Google Home helps you cook

1:55

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26