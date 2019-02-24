Nokia 9 PureView goes crazy with five rear cameras
You knew someone, sometime, would put five cameras on the back of their phone.
The Nokia 9 is HMD's newest showiest flagship phone under the Nokia brand.
And if you're going to talk about one thing on this phone, it's those cameras.
That may look like seven cameras on the back Arc but they are actually five.
Three 12 mega pixel monochrome cameras and two 12 mega pixel RGB cameras plus a flash and a depth sensing [UNKNOWN] censor.
These five cameras are designed to combine and capture extra levels of detail for HDR photos and [UNKNOWN] effect depth sensing.
And raw shots.
HDR will get HDRier.
Boca will get bocaer.
None of them have different levels of zoom, but there's a lot of depth.
The Nokia 9 promises a 12 megapixel depth map that will allow in-app depth adjustment to beat other phones.
The photos work with Google g-depth depth editing in Google Photos, but the Nokia 9's cameras Are also optimized for Adobe Lightroom with customized lens profiles.
Each MD also claims that this phone can take excellent black and white photos, as you'd expect with three monochrome cameras.
The Nokia 9 also has a 20 megapixel front camera, a 5.99 inch 2K OLED display, an under screen fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and 3320 mAh battery.
The Nokia 9 costs 599 euros and is expected to be a limited release phone when it arrives this year in America and globally.
Do you really need five rear cameras?
No, but this won't be the first phone to try the idea.
