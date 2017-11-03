HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "New online for November 2017"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Netpicks

New online for November 2017

Netlix's "The Punisher" casts a big shadow on every other streaming service .
1:33 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for New online for November 2017.

Latest Home Entertainment videos

Video: YouTube TV's big-screen app lets you kick Chromecast to the curb
YouTube TV's big-screen app lets you kick Chromecast to the curb
2:14 November 1, 2017
If the lack of an app for Roku, Apple TV or Xbox was keeping you from trying YouTube's $35-per-month cord-cutter service, check this...
Play video
Video: Amazon unveils new Echo range, Apple addresses Face ID security
Amazon unveils new Echo range, Apple addresses Face ID security
1:25 September 28, 2017
In today's big tech news, Amazon reveals its next-gen Echo hardware, Apple addresses Face ID security concerns and Facebook denies...
Play video
Video: How to livestream NFL games without cable
How to livestream NFL games without cable
1:55 September 7, 2017
Football season is here and you don't need cable or satellite to watch. Here are 8 ways to cut the cord.
Play video
Video: Robot furniture makes one room feel like three
Robot furniture makes one room feel like three
1:50 June 29, 2017
The Ori system of smart furniture turns a studio apartment space into a closet, living area or bedroom.
Play video
Video: Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try before buying
Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try before buying
1:22 June 20, 2017
Clothing returns are simple with this Prime perk that's still in beta. You don't even have to go to the post office.
Play video
Video: Apple is getting into the AR game
Apple is getting into the AR game
0:59 June 5, 2017
Apple's AR platfom is coming to iOS. Users will be able place 3D objects in the real world similar to competing AR products from Google...
Play video
Video: The HomePod: Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home
The HomePod: Apple's answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home
2:53 June 5, 2017
Apple gave us our first glimpse at HomePod, a Siri-powered smart speaker.
Play video
Video: Top 5 live TV streaming services
Top 5 live TV streaming services
2:51 June 5, 2017
Getting TV over the internet? Find out how the major services stack up against one another.
Play video