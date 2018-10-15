Your video, "Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch adds fitness and longer battery life... and costs nearly $1,000"
Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch adds fitness and longer battery life... and costs nearly $1,000

[MUSIC] A new wave of Google Wear OS smart watches are coming, promising better battery life and the Mont Blanc Summit 2 is the first watch feature this new perk. The high end smart watch is the first model to feature Qualcomm's next generation Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, which will let this watch last longer in basic time telling watch modes. The Summit 2, like Mont Blanc's first smart watch, is made to look traditional. With a crafted steel case and sapphire crystal. It's onboard features this time include more fitness. A heart rate monitor engineered by Firstbeat can measure VO2Max and Montblanc's own coaching mode is included onboard. The watch will eventually include support for more sports modes in the coming year. Summit 2 is smaller than the last model 42mm instead of 46mm, is waterproof to 50m and has NFC for contactless payments. I'm wearing the Montblanc's Summit 2 on my wrist and the 42mm case And the 22 millimeter watch band combination feels really good on me and it feels hefty but it feels compact. It feels like a regular watch. The Summit 2 can last up to one and a half days as a connected wear OS watch and Four to five extra days after that, displaying [INAUDIBLE] custom watch faces. In non connective watch mode it can last up to 30 days. [INAUDIBLE] supports 22 milliliters standard watch straps, but [INAUDIBLE] also has a variety of specially designed rubber, metal, nylon and leather straps. At a starting price of $995 this is hardly affordable, but if you're looking fo the fanciest google connected smart watch this season, regardless of price Dive right in. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
