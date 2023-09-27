Meta Reveals Quest 3 Headset at Connect 2023 8:55 Watch Now

Meta Reveals Quest 3 Headset at Connect 2023

Sep 27, 2023 VR/AR Productivity

Speaker 1: First, Speaker 2: We are incredibly proud to introduce Quest three, the first mainstream mixed reality headset. Speaker 1: Quest Speaker 2: Three is it's the most powerful headset that we have ever shipped, and it allows you to blend the physical and digital worlds together. [00:00:30] You can navigate it with just your hands if you want, and the hand tracking is getting really good, or with these brand new precision controllers that we've designed for games or work or things where you want some extra precision. And of course, it's completely standalone. No wires, no battery pack, nothing like that. That's going to break your sense of presence. So when you put on Quest three, you see the physical room around you. Only now, it [00:01:00] is a canvas that you can bring your digital objects into the world. Quest three, it understands your space so you can play with the world around you, and you can solve Lego puzzles or you can build your own creations on any flat surface in your room that you can play games like Bam, with your friends sitting around a table, whether you're physically right there together, or even if they're far away. People love working out in Quest. [00:01:30] But now if you're doing a body combat workout, the targets are going to come at you in your physical room, whether you're in your living room or if in your home gym. You'll be able to look around and see the room around you. So you're going to be a lot more comfortable swinging your arms and moving your body. Speaker 2: The limits of your physical space are going to be able to expand. So you're going to be able to be a part of much larger worlds. There's one point in the Stranger Things game where [00:02:00] you can be sitting in your living room or anywhere else and portals to the upside down, open right there. Now these experiences are possible because Quest three shows your physical space with 10 times more pixels than what we had on Quest two. And it automatically maps the space that you're in using two dedicated color camera sensors and a depth sensor, which makes it so that if you pick up a digital ball [00:02:30] and throw it at the physical wall, it'll bounce off it. Or if someone's shooting at you and you want to duck the fire, you can just get behind your physical couch. Now, this also means that you're going to be able to take a big virtual screen and just drop it wherever you are and it'll show up in your physical room. And this going to unlock a lot of [00:03:00] awesome experiences for hanging out with people, watching content, even if they're not there with you. Now, one thing that I'm pretty excited to share today is that Xbox Cloud gaming is coming to Quest in December. Woo. Speaker 2: So you're going to be able to play hundreds of Xbox games, including titles like Halo and Minecraft and Elder Scrolls, and you're going to be able to do that on a massive screen [00:03:30] anywhere you go. Now we're just scratching the surface of what's going to be possible, and you can drop virtual objects into your physical space. And next year we're launching something that we call augments, which are basically persistent spatially anchored digital objects that you can interact with. So you can put a frame on your wall with photos and videos from Facebook and Instagram. [00:04:00] You can put a digital portal next to your physical workout gear. So every time you walk by it, you can easily jump into a supernatural workout. Speaker 2: So there's a lot to do here. Alright, and with mixed reality on Quest three, the transition is seamless. So if you're in an immersive experience, you can always just double tap on your headset to get back to your physical environment and you'll see the immersive world that you're in just melts away. You're back in your physical space. [00:04:30] Alright, I'm really excited to see what all of you do with this. I'm really excited to get this in your hands. This is going to be a game changer and a big capacity improvement for these headsets. Now on top of this, we also have the world's best library of fully immersive content, and there are a bunch of new titles that are coming, and they take advantage of all of the new power that is in this Quest three ad set because this is the first headset that is shipping with the next generation [00:05:00] Snapdragon XR two, two Qualcomm processor. It's got twice the graphics performance of anything we've shipped before, and we designed new pancake lenses and paired them with new displays. So the graphics performance is really stunning. So let's take a look at as Guard's Wrath two. For the original, you needed a full gaming PC and a headset that was wired to it in order to get it to work. And [00:05:30] the sequel runs natively on Quest three and it looks awesome. Speaker 2: Assassin's Creed Nexus. Finally here. Finally here. Worth waiting for. I know a lot of us have been waiting for this. It looks stunning. It looks stunning. And there were a bunch of other major developers who are bringing great titles out of the open app lab that we have, like roblox, which is launching [00:06:00] today. I'm really excited for this one. After taking the time to optimize it for vr, it's going to be a big deal. There's also a major live sports season coming up with xAd, so we got fully immersive N B A games for free on us. You can literally sit courtside from your couch. If you're into fighting like me, you can watch [00:06:30] L F A or Cage Warriors from U F C Fight Pass and one injured 80 degree four K resolution. Pretty much the next best thing to actually being in the Octagon. Oh, that's pretty awesome too. We've got a lot of awesome New Horizon content coming. Speaker 2: Love it. Shout out to Super Rumble and Citadel, [00:07:00] which have gone to the top of the charts of popular Horizon destinations. As you can see, the visuals continue making big steps up, and these are just some of the most fun social games that are out there. In addition to all this, there are also a bunch of tools for businesses that are coming to millions of people have used one of the hundreds of productivity and work apps on Quest. And next month we are [00:07:30] launching Meta Quest for Business, which is going to allow you to take mixed reality and bring it to your organization at scale. Speaker 2: So this is going to be compatible with Microsoft Intune, VMware, workspace one Ivanti, U E M, and we've got Microsoft 365 also coming to Quest by the end of this year. So you're going to be able to use the productivity apps where you can get stuff done. Word Excel overall. All right, so that's a bunch [00:08:00] of the content that's coming. There's more coming as well, but that's what I have to talk about today. I'm really excited about Quest three. It is the most powerful headset yet with the next generation processor, better displays and optics. It's 40% thinner, a lot more comfortable, and it comes with the great new precision controllers or the awesome hand tracking that has just gotten a lot better. We have designed this thing and optimized it, the hardware stack, the software stack so it can deliver amazing [00:08:30] mixed reality and the world's best immersive content library. So there it is. All right, quest three, it is shipping on August 10th. You can order it today for $499. Speaker 1: All.