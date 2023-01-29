Meet the Recyclable, 3D-Printed Home
Meet the Recyclable, 3D-Printed Home
3:13
Watch Now

Meet the Recyclable, 3D-Printed Home

Science
Speaker 1: This home was 3D printed out of 100% bio-based materials and can be recycled at the end of its life. It's called the Bio Home 3d. Both the materials and the construction process were developed by researchers from the University of Maine. The result is this 600 square foot prototype located on a foundation near the university's advanced structures and composite Center. The floors, walls, and roof are all made using [00:00:30] the world's largest polymer 3D printer, which produced the world's largest 3D printed boat back in 2019. We've covered a lot of 3D printed and pre-fabricated housing solutions here on what the future, many of which use concrete based printing materials, and one of which used a synthetic stone material. Bio Home 3D is the first I've seen to use a bio-based material, and that's partly because Maine is a place rich in forest. Proponents of this technology say [00:01:00] it's an opportunity to address multiple problems at once, the affordable housing crisis, supply chain issues, causing headaches for the construction industry, and a boost to Maine's Forest product industry. Speaker 1: In addition to that, developers of this technology say that if sustainable wood fiber materials are used in making this bio-based printing material, the growing trees that are the raw material could be considered a carbon storage and sequestration mechanism. As you can see, bio Home 3D has the same stacked [00:01:30] design seen in the walls of many 3D printed buildings, but it looks like they've made an effort to incorporate it into the overall design aesthetic of the unit. The Prototype Bio Home 3D was printed offsite in four modules, transported, and then put together on site in just half a day. Unlike some other 3D printed homes we've seen, it doesn't require any wood reinforcement beams. This prototype will be monitored through the upcoming winter measuring [00:02:00] temperature, environmental and structural performance, providing data that will be used to inform future designs. Details are scarce on what the recycling process looks like once one of these Bio Home 3D units reaches the end of its lifecycle and on exactly how the 3D printing bio-based material is processed. Speaker 1: 3D printing is an expanding category in the construction industry that opens up all kinds of new possibilities. There's already been advancements in multi-story home building [00:02:30] and even prototypes for off world housing like those produced by Icon. Some 3D printed housing companies built their systems to print offsite in a controlled environment to then be transported and installed later. While other companies have developed the capability to bring their printer directly to the build site and print the unit there, there seems to be an interesting diversity of strategies, technologies, and applications developing in the space. We hope to dive deeper into this technology in future episodes [00:03:00] and let you know what we find. Subscribe down below if you don't want to miss it. As always, thanks so much for watching. See you next time with the fan.

Up Next

How See-Through Solar Panels Could Bring Renewable Energy to Your Windows
trans-solar-panels-seq-00-06-11-19-still001

Up Next

How See-Through Solar Panels Could Bring Renewable Energy to Your Windows

Clean Energy Tech Trends in 2023
green-tech-3

Clean Energy Tech Trends in 2023

The Flying Tech We Expect to Take Off in 2023
flying-tech-to-watch-seq-00-11-00-01-still002

The Flying Tech We Expect to Take Off in 2023

These Robots Are Becoming More Like Humans
flying-tech-to-watch-seq-00-07-11-13-still001

These Robots Are Becoming More Like Humans

Meet the Jetracer Powered by 10 Jet Engines
jetracer

Meet the Jetracer Powered by 10 Jet Engines

Road Testing 'Real World Iron Man' Robotic Exoskeleton Boots
exoskeleton-3

Road Testing 'Real World Iron Man' Robotic Exoskeleton Boots

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Watch Floaters Convert Waves Into Electricity
wave-energy-3

Watch Floaters Convert Waves Into Electricity

How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater
waveswing-seq-00-03-28-00-still002

How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Meet the Recyclable, 3D-Printed Home
biohome-2

Meet the Recyclable, 3D-Printed Home

The Most Exciting Phones I Want to See in 2023
screenshot-2023-01-27-at-15-42-00.png

The Most Exciting Phones I Want to See in 2023

What We Expect From Samsung Unpacked 2023
galaxy1

What We Expect From Samsung Unpacked 2023

How Apple Gets Us to Care About VR
cnetstillvr

How Apple Gets Us to Care About VR

DOJ Stops Hive Ransomware Network
hive-cms-image

DOJ Stops Hive Ransomware Network

Audi Activesphere: EV Coupe That's Also a Pickup
a230504-large

Audi Activesphere: EV Coupe That's Also a Pickup

Most Popular All most popular

Easy Ways to Lower Your Utility Bills and Save Money
yt-reduce-your-utility-bills-v3

Easy Ways to Lower Your Utility Bills and Save Money

How to Decide Whether to Rent or Buy a Home
yt-money-rent-buy-v1-1

How to Decide Whether to Rent or Buy a Home

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

How See-Through Solar Panels Could Bring Renewable Energy to Your Windows
trans-solar-panels-seq-00-06-11-19-still001

How See-Through Solar Panels Could Bring Renewable Energy to Your Windows

DOJ Stops Hive Ransomware Network
hive-cms-image

DOJ Stops Hive Ransomware Network

How Apple Gets Us to Care About VR
cnetstillvr

How Apple Gets Us to Care About VR

Latest Products All latest products

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini
macbook-pro-and-mac-mini

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini

Hands On: Google Android Auto in Volvo's New EX90
google-booth-seq-00-08-05-25-still002

Hands On: Google Android Auto in Volvo's New EX90

Hands On: Acer's 3D Stereoscopic Screen
c0270-mp4-02-36-54-21-still001

Hands On: Acer's 3D Stereoscopic Screen

'Hey Disney' Comes to Amazon Echo Devices
ces-disneyalexa-00-01-11-14-still001

'Hey Disney' Comes to Amazon Echo Devices

Hearing Dolby Atmos in a Car Blew Me Away
ces-dolby-00-00-55-13-still001

Hearing Dolby Atmos in a Car Blew Me Away

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
lgdisplays-3

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen

Latest How To All how to videos

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account