Your video, "Looking Glass holographic display augments your design reality"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Looking Glass holographic display augments your design reality

Interact with 3D content without breaking out the headset.
1:28 /
Transcript
This is the Looking Glass, a holographic display from the Looking Glass Factory. It brings you a slice of virtual reality without the cumbersome or isolationist headset. Unfortunately it's hard to convey exactly what the 3D content looks like or how liberating it feels to interact with it without having to gear up. [MUSIC] You don't get the full surround experience you would with a headset, but that's not really what this is for. If you do any kind of 3D designer development, this lets you get a real preview of your work. Such as seeing textures dimensionally as you paint them. Previewing 3D printing, or doing a presentation to a group. While it looks like a big glass block it's actually comprised of layers of refractive material, and there's a lot going on under its hood. Its software generates 45 views of a scene or object, which the display refracts differently based on your viewing angle. You can use different types of controllers with it. For instance the one we used was elite motion hand tracking device. But you compare it with depth cameras like real sense or game controller's like Nintendo's joycon. There'll be a library of free apps when it ships. You connect it to a system, preferably one with discrete graphics via HDMI and USB-C. It comes in two sizes. An 8.9 inch and a 15.6 inch. They're available for preorder at a discount for $402,000 before they jump back to their normal prices of $603,000. [MUSIC]

Latest Gadgets videos

Video: Top 5 products of the month
Top 5 products of the month
3:15
These are the gadgets and tech that have grabbed the attention of CNET readers over the past 30 days.
Play video
Video: Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting
Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting
4:27
Lego and Volvo CE's new model will influence real equipment in the future
Play video
Video: The ultimate smart desk
The ultimate smart desk
1:14
Coming to an office near you: the Cemtrex SmartDesk, a single-unit workstation with a lot of potential.
Play video
Video: A high tech twist on planking leads to better abs
A high tech twist on planking leads to better abs
1:50
The Stealth Core Trainer combines the perfect planking apparatus with an iOS and Android phone app to gamify your core work out. Does...
Play video
Video: We pick up the flamethrower from Elon Musk's Boring Company
We pick up the flamethrower from Elon Musk's Boring Company
2:01
Elon Musk's The Boring Company handed out the first batch of flamethrowers, and I was on the list.
Play video
Video: Unboxing The Boring Company flamethrower
Unboxing The Boring Company flamethrower
3:59
Technically it's the "not-a-flamethrower" from Elon Musk's Boring Company, but it still makes fire.
Play video
Video: Best gifts for dads and grads live ​show ​on June 11
Best gifts for dads and grads live ​show ​on June 11
0:49
CNET's Brian Cooley​, Lexy Savvides and Rick Broida give the lowdown on great gift ideas and where to find the best deals, live from...
Play video
Video: WePlenish smart container keeps you snacking
WePlenish smart container keeps you snacking
2:53
This smart container orders snacks on Amazon when you're running low. Is this the future for Dash buttons?
Play video