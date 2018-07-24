Looking Glass holographic display augments your design reality

CNET First Look
Looking Glass holographic display augments your design realityInteract with 3D content without breaking out the headset.
Transcript
This is the Looking Glass, a holographic display from the Looking Glass Factory. It brings you a slice of virtual reality without the cumbersome or isolationist headset. Unfortunately it's hard to convey exactly what the 3D content looks like or how liberating it feels to interact with it without having to gear up. [MUSIC] You don't get the full surround experience you would with a headset, but that's not really what this is for. If you do any kind of 3D designer development, this lets you get a real preview of your work. Such as seeing textures dimensionally as you paint them. Previewing 3D printing, or doing a presentation to a group. While it looks like a big glass block it's actually comprised of layers of refractive material, and there's a lot going on under its hood. Its software generates 45 views of a scene or object, which the display refracts differently based on your viewing angle. You can use different types of controllers with it. For instance the one we used was elite motion hand tracking device. But you compare it with depth cameras like real sense or game controller's like Nintendo's joycon. There'll be a library of free apps when it ships. You connect it to a system, preferably one with discrete graphics via HDMI and USB-C. It comes in two sizes. An 8.9 inch and a 15.6 inch. They're available for preorder at a discount for $402,000 before they jump back to their normal prices of $603,000. [MUSIC]