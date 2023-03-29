LG G3 OLED TV Looks Brighter Than Ever 4:37 Watch Now

LG G3 OLED TV Looks Brighter Than Ever

Mar 29, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: Hey everybody, I'm here at LGS headquarters in New Jersey. They've got a lot of brand new televisions for 2023, including high-end ole TVs. Let's take a look. Speaker 1: So LG makes my favorite high-end TV of 2022, the L LGC two and now I'm gonna get a little closer look here at their successor to that model, the LGC three as well as the G three. Now I'll start with the G three behind me. [00:00:30] This model has improved brightness compared to last year. Now take a step back here. Let me set the stage. OLE TV is seeing increased competition. LG in particular, they've kind of dominated the market for the last few years, but there's a new entrant in OED and that's Samsung with their QD OED technology. So we're seeing new QD OED TVs this year actually matching the price of some of LGS televisions. So there's gonna be a lot of competition and LG kind of has to step up its game one way they're doing that. [00:01:00] The G three here has improved brightness compared to last year. Speaker 1: So they're saying about 70% brighter on the 55, 65 and 77 inch sizes. Now that's important cuz QD lead is also brighter. So improved brightness gets you better hdr, it gets you better performance in ambient lighting and a general overall improved picture quality. So the way the LG was able to achieve that 70% brightness improvement was something called mla, which stands for Micro Lens Array Technology. They apply a film of billions [00:01:30] of little micro lenses to the ole uh, light emitting display itself and that creates this improved brightness by reducing the kind of light scatter that sometimes happens, uh, in there. So they're saying this new technology again gets 70% brighter. Of course we'll check that out in the lab. We'll get a closer look at all these claims. We'll be able to test them, kick the tires and more importantly compare them directly to the Samsung and Sony TVs that use QD olet technology. Speaker 1: To that end, LG [00:02:00] also took us into a demo and we saw these TVs side by side. So it showed me and some colleagues have seen it, some side by side comparisons between the 2022 QD OED TVs, the G three from 2023 and even the G2 from last year. Now from what I saw, the picture quality looked really good on the G three and LG was careful to show us some things that made it their TV look a little bit better than some of those QD OED models are gonna reserve judgment in general cuz I like to look at my own material. But suffice to be said that the G three did [00:02:30] step up its game from what I can see. So again, that improved picture quality, improved brightness, improved processing in general. They've also done some new things, uh, you know, to make the color, uh, appear a little bit better. So again, promising start on the G three, but we'll have to take a look in the lab to make sure how much better it is. So these TVs aren't brand new. They're actually introduced at CES in January. LG also introduced a 97 inch, uh, wireless OLE model that again, is gonna be giving us a little bit details on later this year. You can see in studio they show us [00:03:00] a big 97 inch TV that is wired. So that'll be interesting to see. Speaker 1: So beyond that 97 inch behemoth and the G three, which is a little higher end, LG is also introducing the c3. As I mentioned, that's the successor to my favorite, uh, high-end TV of last year, the c2. So they're very similar. Uh, this is actually a C2 right here, but we have a C3 behind me. The picture quality is very similar. LG says there might be a slight improvement in perceived brightness, but the brightness is gonna measure very similar between the two. [00:03:30] They're also doing some things to improve, uh, features. For example, new modes for gaming and also some new smart TV enhancements. But in terms of overall picture quality, I expect the C2 and the C2 three to be very similar. One question is what's gonna happen with pricing later in the year? As with all TVs, we expect pricing to go down on the C3 models along with all the competition. Speaker 1: So whether, uh, Samsung and LG continue to be neck and neck and pricing something that LG didn't really tip their hands on on, I talk to them about it. But we'll see what happens later this year. Is the competition heats up? [00:04:00] Also wanna mention in terms of pricing, LG is releasing the b3. That is the step down version, the least expensive 2023, uh, LG OED tv. Again, not as good of processing as the c3. Uh, a couple other picture enhancements it doesn't have, but you know, it'll, again, it'll be less expensive, uh, than the c3. So if you just want to get an tv, uh, you know, for 2023 and spend a little bit less, uh, that's B3 might be worthwhile. So that's a wrap from LGS headquarters here with its new OLE TVs. If you like what you see here, be sure to check out [00:04:30] CNET and like, and subscribe.