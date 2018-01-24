Your video, "Klipsch's Theater packs a punch "
Klipsch's Theater packs a punch

The Klipsch Reference Theater Pack is a 5.1 speaker set which offers big sound from a tiny set of boxes.
The Klipsch reference theater pack is a set of compact 5.1 speakers, which offers fine sound quality, and a distinctively Klipsch look. Given their size it's surprising to see both a horn mounted tweeter and the same metallic driver used in the company's full size speakers. Only this driver is just 3.5 inches wide, and the speaker itself, about 8 inches tall. Meanwhile, the center channel, with its dual drivers, is only 11 inches long. The satellites feature a plastic housing and a black grille. At the back of the speaker is a set of spring clips which will accept anything but really thick wire. The package comes with a wireless sub, which features an eight-inch driver. And it's pretty compact at about a foot square. The sub includes a wireless transmitter that attaches to the back of your receiver. Given the packages size, it does a surprisingly convincing job with movies. The subwoofer is definitely the standout here, with a convincingly deep performance. Meanwhile, dialog is clear and surround effects are seamless. The Klipsch's are surprisingly good at music too, thanks to the sub, with music and dance fairing the best. At $1,000 though, it's a little expensive for the size. You can get 5.1 systems for about a thrid of that, but yes the trade off is that they won't sound as good. At the same level though, systems from ELAC and Focal may be able to give an even better performance.

