Klipsch Flexus Soundbars: Which One is Right for You?

Klipsch Flexus Soundbars: Which One is Right for You?

May 25, 2024 Audio

Speaker 1: The Eclipse Flexis is a great new range of Soundbars with both a Bluetooth connection and Dolby Atmo playback. These speakers stand amongst the company's best for their value and their excellent sound quality. But that said, one of these models is better than the other. Here's why Speaker 1: Clipse is perhaps best known for its home theater and PC speakers, and the Flexis range is a collaboration with Ochi, which consists of two soundbars, the 100 and the 200. The range comes with a choice of [00:00:30] two different add-ons, a compact wireless subwoofer for $300, and a pair of wireless surrounds for 250 at $350. The clips flexes 100 is AC company's newest entry level speaker. This is a 2.1 channel soundbar with onboard base drivers, and it looks more like a bookshelf speaker than your typical plastic soundbar. The 100 may include Dolby Atmos Fire, it's HDMI connection, but after testing this model, I found it sounds more like a stereo speaker, not a bad thing, especially as it's able to produce [00:01:00] more base than a Sonos of both speaker anywhere near this price. If you're looking for a single bar without a sub, the clips flexes. Speaker 1: 100 offers an open and dynamic sound with everything from Mad Max to Max Tundra. Meanwhile, the Flexis 200 surprise surprise is even bigger. It's similarly well built and great sounding, and yet it's not quite as good a value as the 100 at 500 bucks. The Flexis 200 is a direct competitor to the Sonos Beam and Bose Smart Soundbar 600, [00:01:30] and both of those offer a touch better performance and the convenience of wifi music streaming and onboard voice assistance. So here's the clips. Flexis Ranges, pros and cons. Firstly, the pros, the Flexis 100 and 200 offer excellent sound quality for the money with clear dialogue and surprisingly deep base, the price of the 100 is right on target. The 100 in particular offers better sound than you'll find in most single bars up to 500 bucks, there'll be Atmos capability, especially on the 200 [00:02:00] means better immersion with movies and games. Speaker 1: The wireless sub includes a wide connection, so you could connect it to an AV receiver if you really wanted to. And now the cons. There's no wifi streaming and Pulp Bose and Sonos beat these speakers for that alone. There's no voice assistant either, but a Google Nest or Amazon Echo are cheap, so it's not really a huge deal. Lastly, the system is still buggy. It's only been out for a couple of weeks right now, and I found there's still some teething problems. [00:02:30] For instance, I wasn't able to get the subwoofer quiet enough to integrate well with the 200. It was still too loud. Also, I found that one of the rear rounds kept disconnecting and there's no way to turn them off when you really need it, such as when you're listening to stereo music. As a result, I don't really recommend the peripherals at this early stage. Sonos though, offers a similar upgrade path and it's more reliable system right now. If you want a single soundbar with plenty of bass and which sounds good with music and movies, then [00:03:00] the FLEXIS 100 is a set and forget system. By comparison, the more expensive flexis 200 does sound good, but is up against even more talented competition, which has even better features. This has been a look at the New Clips Flexis system. Thanks for watching, and check out cnet.com for more information.