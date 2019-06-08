iPod Touch 2019 review: A device out of its time

Well, well, well.
Looks like Apple unleashed another mystery upon the world.
It's called an iPod touch and it looks just like well an iPod touch from 2015.
What the [BLEEP]?
Meet the seventh generation iPod Touch.
It's largely the exact same iPod from 2015, but now has an A10 Fusion processor.
Fusion, baby.
Fusion.
Basically it's the same one found in the iPhone 7. But getting back to the mystery.
Why?
Why did Apple update a four year old iPod with a new processor?
And who still uses an iPod in the age of the iPhone?
Well there's a couple groups.
First are businesses, Apple itself if you go to an Apple store pretty much, every employee has one of these inside a fancy like credit card and battery case.
So that way you can buy that $29 lightning cable really fast and the other group are kids.
Before there was a hand-me-down iPhone you got to keep this because it's cheap and if they break it or drop it it's easy to replace.
And it's less connected than an iPhone.
In fact, looking at Apple's website, one thing popped out at me, Apple Arcade.
Okay, so, get me, hang on, this is a good idea.
Let's say you buy your kid an iPod Touch for $199, and let's say you also get them a subscription to Apple Arcade Gives them new games each month, it's protected by Apple, no credit card things.
Now, right now we don't know how much Apple Arcade costs.
Maybe, let's say five bucks a month.
Compare all that to a brand new Nintendo Switch that costs $299, and a big name title on that which is gonna be another 50 or $60 just for one game.
Yeah, I think Apple might have something here.
But how is it to use an iPod Touch in 2019.
To be honest quite good.
Okay first everybody's reaction to this has been the exact same.
It's so small.
My God it's so small.
Reminds me of an unopened flip phone.
It's really small.
It actually fits in my little hands.
If I compare it.
It's so teeny tiny.
Wow, this thing is light.
It doesn't even feel real.
Yeah, it's really small.
I mean, it has a four inch screen and And there's definitely some old looks here we have bezels.
We have a chin, and we have a big ole forehead, and this is coming from someone who has a big ole Irish forehead.
The first time I held this, I whispered to myself I miss this.
It's just so refreshing to have a device with a small screen.
And one that's so, well thin.
Really, really thin.
I mean look at it next to an iPhone 10S Max and remember it's smaller device that actually has a headphone jack.
On the back is a single rear camera.
It's basically the one from the iPhone 6, just a slightly slower aperture.
And then there's the infamous black oval that covers a hole for the antennas.
On the bottom is a lighting connector and that aforementioned headphone jack.
And by the way, it comes with a pair of ear pods [SOUND] They have had some Jack.
[SOUND] Back in the day using your iPod was all about music from your I tunes.
Jackson 5.
We begin with I tunes.
But at the recent WWW D.C. Apple announced that I tunes is being dismantled.
It's odd that Apple decided to keep the iPod and not iTunes.
I mean they're like peanut butter and jelly like Kirk and Spock like Reynolds Woodcock and Alma.
Phantom thread.
Any Phantom thread fans out there?
Long story short, I put Spotify on the iPod Touch.
Hey, I know I know if you have an old iPod and you've been able to put streaming music apps on it already.
But it just seems wrong to put them on an iPod.
And yet, it such a delight to use an iPod.
And then there's performance.
So Apple says this is two times faster pretty much every test I ran showed that.
And as far as using it everyday, I did my best to use this as I would an iPhone.
And it's kinda weird going from an iPhone XS Max to an iPod Touch.
But I found myself being more purposeful like I never pick this up to just boring scroll through Instagram like I would my iPhone.
So photos are okay.
Selfies, not so great.
And the battery life is short.
This thing has a tiny, tiny battery.
So, would I get one?
No, it is not because it's not good but Okay, here are some places where you should get one if you want it so maybe you're busy you need it for a mobile register.
Get it right.
If you have a kid and you don't wanna pay for Nintendo Switch, this is keeper Apple arcade.
Seems like it will be a great service.
Get it If you're a music fan and don't want a big old iPhone to carry around, I would get this.
But if you get one of these, I would get the 32 gigabyte model the cost 199.
Yes, it's 200 bucks but don't pay more than that.