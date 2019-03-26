Huawei's P30 Pro boasts cameras galore

[MUSIC]
Huawei has a brand new flagship phone in the form of the P30 Pro and here it is.
And here's another one.
Obviously very shiny and very colorful things but it's the camera sets on the back that Huawei is going to be hoping pushes this phone over its competitors like the Galaxy S10.
So there are actually four lenses on the back of this thing, the most interesting of which being This odd square one, down here.
It apparently uses a weird prism periscope system to achieve a whopping ten times lossless zoom.
And that should let you get close up on details that on any other phone, would look all mushy.
Now, I have given this a little try already with the help of a friendly local pigeon and I'm quite impressed with what I've seen.
That's not the only thing that's new.
[UNKNOWN] has apparently also tweaked the main image sensor.
So, it captures much light in a different way than you'll be Normally find on phones sensors.
Now it's all a little bit too complicated to go into here, but what you really need to know is that apparently this lets in a lot more light, so images in low light situations should look a lot better.
That's helped by stabilization and various other AI tweets, which apparently helps keep shots looking nice and sharp even during long exposures.
Huawei's P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro are already excellent in low light, so I'm very keen to see whether these new tweaks have brought any kind of upgrade.
The fourth sensor is hit little one just here, and this is called a time of flight sensor.
Essentially, what this does is to provide more depth [UNKNOWN] to help give more natural looking [UNKNOWN] around your portrait photos at least that's the idea.
As a whopping 35 megapixel front-facing camera tucked into this little teardrop-shaped notch right here and Huawei reckons has given this a boost in low-light and HDR as well.
We'll be putting all of these cameras through their paces very soon, so do stay tuned for the verdict there.
Beyond the camera, this phone does have plenty of other top tech to be excited about.
It's got a 6.4 inch display which looks lovely and vibrant in my hands-on time so far and is powered by Huawei's top end Kirin 980 processor.
It has an in-screen finger print scanner, fast battery charging and reverse wireless charging, letting you charge a different device just by holding it against the back of the phone.
A standard P30 is really more of a light version as it lacks the depth sensing and super-zoom cameras.
It's the less exciting of the two but it does at least have a headphone jack on the bottom so that's worth bearing in mind if wired headphones are still important to you.
They were good-looking phones with this curved glass design and this range interesting color blends to choose from.
[INAUDIBLE] quite like the lighter tones of this breathing crystal option on the P30 Pro.
While it also has a set of wireless headphones which you can pair and charge despite.
Plugging them into the USB [UNKNOWN] port on the [UNKNOWN] of your phone.
There is no official word yet on pricing or availability for either of the phones or the new headphones, but we do expect to hear more in the coming days.
