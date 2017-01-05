Connect with us
HP's new convertible Spectre and EliteBook x360s: First Look

First Look: HP's new convertible Spectre and EliteBook x360s

The already packed family of well-made 360-degree laptops gets a boost with two new convertibles. We got a look at CES 2017.

If you've never used a laptop with a 360 degree screen then you've never lived. Okay that's admittedly going a little far, but the point is that this handy design with it's sick hinges, four configurations, and touch screen makes for some pretty flexible computing. Added to HP's lineup are two new 360 degree convertible laptops The 15 inch Spectre x360 and the EliteBook x360, the latter of which you're more likely to have as a work computer. The Spectre is little thinner and lighter than past models, just shy of four and a half pounds. It has that nice wide track pad we've come to expect from HP, lots of ports including one with Thunderbolt support and Windows Hello to unlock the laptop with your eyes There's also up to one terrabyte of storage on the Spectres SSD and up to 15 hours of battery life. Now the more business focused Elite Book shared a lot of the same Surface features. But it also has a fingerprint scanner for extra security, an HDMI port, and tools to make conference calls and phone calls simpler. The Elite Book is a USB-C laptop that has a 13.3-inch display and comes bundled with HP's Active pen for countries like US. Look for the new Spectre to go on sale February 26th. And the EliteBook x360 to ship at the end of January. [BLANK_AUDIO]

The already packed family of well-made 360-degree laptops gets a boost with two new convertibles. We got a look at CES 2017.
