HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is more interesting than its name
Transcript
HP's Pavillion gaming laptop isn't as aggressive or as cutting edge as the PC makers Omen gaming line but that's sort of the whole point.
Starting at a more reasonable $780, the Pavillion is more for mixed use but where gaming is still a big priority.
For example, you won't find the latest in videographics chips inside.
But the GTX 1050 TI that is used gives you enough performance to play new, demanding games smoothly at medium settings or Fortnite at epic settings.
Basically it's good for mid level gaming or entry level gaming.
It's design has that same midrange of PO, it's not over the top aggressive looking like most gaming laptops, but the angular vents along with the green hp logo on the lid and the glowing acid green keyboard give it a gaming laptop look.
And if you don't like green, it comes in white and violet versions too.
We tested a pre well configured version for a thousand dollars that Had a six core, core i7 processor and also included this nice looking full HD display.
But you can also get it with a 144 hertz panel or a 4K one for content creators.
Whatever.
you go with.
Don't expect super-long battery life, though.
We got just about five hours on our streaming video test.
But if you're just looking to play some Fortnite matches, and then also get some work done, and then maybe watch some Netflix, this HP Pavilion has you covered.
