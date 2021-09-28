/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

"Hey, Disney!" explained: Disney's twist on Alexa for home and hotels

Tech Industry

Up Next

Amazon announces house robot 'Astro' and new Ring, Alexa devices
tt-09-28-2021-amazon-00-01-02-12-still028

Up Next

Amazon announces house robot 'Astro' and new Ring, Alexa devices

New Blink camera lineup includes $50 Video Doorbell
amazon-event-sept-2021-blink-00-00-17-25-still087

New Blink camera lineup includes $50 Video Doorbell

Amazon reveals Ring Alarm Pro
watch-amazon-introduce-ring-alarm-pro-with-eero-built-in-mp4-00-00-09-27-still001

Amazon reveals Ring Alarm Pro

Amazon's Echo Show 15 includes new Alexa Widgets
amazon-event-sept-2021-00-04-22-03-still086

Amazon's Echo Show 15 includes new Alexa Widgets

Amazon introduces first Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat
amazon-smart-thermostat-revealed-mp4-00-00-24-08-still001

Amazon introduces first Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat

New Echo devices incoming, Instagram Kids plans on pause
tt-09-28-2021-00-00-47-08-still027

New Echo devices incoming, Instagram Kids plans on pause

Nintendo Switch OLED's best upgrade isn't the screen
nda-hands-on-nintendo-switch-oled-4

Nintendo Switch OLED's best upgrade isn't the screen

Netflix's Tudum event, oldest fossil footprints
tt092721

Netflix's Tudum event, oldest fossil footprints

EC proposes USB-C for all phones, Apple CEO not happy with leaks
tt-092421

EC proposes USB-C for all phones, Apple CEO not happy with leaks