Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Here One 'smart' wireless earphones aren't AirPods killers, but they're better in some ways"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Here One 'smart' wireless earphones aren't AirPods killers, but they're better in some ways: First Look

About Video

First Look: Here One 'smart' wireless earphones aren't AirPods killers, but they're better in some ways

2:59 /

Doppler Labs totally wireless headphones don't quite live up to the hype, but they sound good, are loaded with features and have room for improvement.

Transcript
Transcription not available for Here One 'smart' wireless earphones aren't AirPods killers, but they're better in some ways.

New releases

Video: Fitbit picked up Pebble for just $23 million
Fitbit picked up Pebble for just $23 million
1:18 February 23, 2017
Initial reports estimated that Fitbit paid upward of $40 million to acquire Pebble's technologies. That figure was way off.
Play video
Video: Here One 'smart' wireless earphones aren't AirPods killers, but they're better in some ways
Here One 'smart' wireless earphones aren't AirPods killers, but they're better in some ways
2:59 February 23, 2017
Doppler Labs totally wireless headphones don't quite live up to the hype, but they sound good, are loaded with features and have room...
Play video
Video: Let's unbox the Nintendo Switch and some of its accessories
Let's unbox the Nintendo Switch and some of its accessories
7:08 February 23, 2017
Out March 3 for $299, the Nintendo Switch is the company's brand new hybrid console. Here's what's in the box.
Play video
Video: Verizon to go 5G this year, Instagram introduces slideshows
Verizon to go 5G this year, Instagram introduces slideshows
1:25 February 23, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Verizon's 5G test rollout, Instagram's introduction of slideshows and Disney's wireless charging...
Play video
Video: Top 5 phones with the longest battery life
Top 5 phones with the longest battery life
1:38 February 23, 2017
You won't need to be tethered to the wall at an outlet with these phones.
Play video
Video: The best mobile games of 2017 (so far)
The best mobile games of 2017 (so far)
1:44 February 22, 2017
Counting down in no particular order the best mobile games in 2017 so far.
Play video
Video: Newly discovered star system has three 'Goldilocks' planets
Newly discovered star system has three 'Goldilocks' planets
1:25 February 22, 2017
All seven planets in the Trappist-1 system are Earth-sized. On top of that, three are in the habitable zone, so there's a chance they...
Play video
Video: Neato D5 uses app smarts to keep your floors clean
Neato D5 uses app smarts to keep your floors clean
1:25 February 22, 2017
Neato's new Botvac D5 Connected robot vacuum has plenty to like for a decent price such as mobile app control, a side brush, and a...
Play video