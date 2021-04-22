Hands-on with the purple iPhone 12

Apple released a new cover for the iPhone 12 in 12 mini purple and the 12 in purple here.
I'm gonna share my first impressions unboxing experience and whether you should get an iPhone 12 six months into its refresh cycle
[MUSIC]
Purple marks the sixth colour for the iPhone 12, which comes in black, white, blue, green, product red and we'll then purple.
Coincidentally six colours is the same number of colours in Apple's rainbow logo back in the day which also had purple in it.
The new purple color isn't available on the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, which when you think about it, makes sense because the pro models usually stick to graphite, silver, and gold.
And this year they have that Pacific blue finish.
Unboxing the iPhone 12 and purple is no surprise exactly the same as unboxing the iPhone 12 or 12 Mini.
The box has the purple phone on it with the word iPhone and purple two and the Apple logo in purple.
This is the same thinner box design Apple rolled out in October as a way to reduce its impact on the environment.
And there it is in all its light purple glory.
The front has a white Paper like factory screen cover over the display.
It comes with just a lightning to USB C cable so case you forgot you don't receive wired headphones for a wall character in the box anymore.
There's the squared off documentation envelope which has a SIM card tool and of course, an apple sticker.
And yeah, that's purple.
In the promotional video at the event, the purple color looked like a deep, rich purple, like Prince purple, or the Joker from Batman purple.
But this is actually a pretty light purple.
Almost an Easter purple.
Last year there was the iPhone 11 in purple which was, well it's more like a light lavender color.
The purple on the 12 is a little bit richer but still pretty light.
The aluminum edges are also purple matching the back, and when you flip it over on the front, there's the OLED screen.
And it has that Sharpie like frame.
And of course the notch.
The look of the iPhone 12 in purple is a bit understated.
But if you're into that, Great, it gives off a nice positive vibe.
But even though the color is new, everything about the phone is the same.
Has the same flat sided design, support for 5G, the screen is covered with Apple's ceramic shield.
The body has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, And supports magsafe wireless charging and accessories.
It has the same input bionic processor, runs the same iOS 14 software and even has the same cameras.
And that brings me to the question, should you buy this iPhone 12?
We're six months away from tan iPhone 12 logged And the rumored iPhone 13 will likely launch this fall in well, about six months.
So yeah, we're at that weird halfway point.
Now for most people if you're due for an upgrade and looking to get an iPhone, I think it's silly to wait.
Apple supports its phones for years with OS and security updates rolling out.
Four or even five years after a phone is released.
I mean, it is smart for Apple to release a new color to help renew interest in the iPhone 12.
Now, if you're someone who wants the latest and newest, and you could wait six months, then well, there's backed in last.
If you love all things purple, then what are you waiting for?
The purple iPhone 12 goes on sale April 23 and will be available on April 30.
Prices started at 829 for the iPhone 12 or 799 when you activate it on a carrier, and the purple iPhone 12 Mini starts at 729 or 699 with a carrier discount, but let's be real for a moment, no matter which phone you get.
Or which color it is, even if it's the most purpley purple.
Most people will likely take this purple beauty and put it in a case.
So that's all I got.
I wanna hear from you.
What do you think of a new color?
Were you hoping Apple would announce a different color for the iPhone 12?
Throw your thoughts in the comments.
Up Next
Apple AirTags made a good small impression
6:55
Android's useful new features
3:06
Our first look at Android 12
6:27
We review the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its bonkers cameras
9:22
LG offers peek at rollable phone at CES 2021
0:18
Hands-on with Motorola's 2021 budget phone lineup
7:18
iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?
5:48
Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2
2:39
Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung goes all in on foldable phones
5:15
iPhone SE reminds us how much we missed the home button