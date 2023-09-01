Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event 8:19 Watch Now

Sep 1, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: Apple set the date for its next big event on September 12th, we are expecting to finally see the new iPhone 15, and the biggest surprise from the presentation just might be how much this iPhone is going to annoy people. Every year, apple has to make some changes to the iPhone to give you a reason to plop down over a grand for the new most advanced iPhone ever created. Speaker 2: It is the most advanced iPhone we've ever created, Speaker 1: But when you look at all the things rumored to change this time around like ports [00:00:30] and buttons and prices to name a few, we have a perfect little stew cooking up that is just going to feed the outrage. Click gremlins. Apple knows it has to tread carefully in how it presents all of these changes to keep everything in a positive light. Apple has been down this route a few times before. These folks are masters of marketing. The Speaker 3: Reason to move on, I'm going to give you three of them, but it really comes down to one word, courage. Speaker 1: It just might be a little more challenging for Apple this time when there were multiple changes requiring courage [00:01:00] from consumers, but you don't need one more thing to stir you up as we get ready for the big iPhone 15 reveal event. Nothing has been announced yet, but I want you prepared and aware of what is possible. Let's go over how folks might feel sour in this iPhone announcement and the ways that Apple could flip it to sweeten us up. I'm Bridget Carey, and this is one more thing. The biggest change that's said to be coming to the iPhone 15 will be the subject of both praise and scorn depending on who you're talking to. The longtime proprietary lightning port [00:01:30] looks to be going away, replaced by A U S B C port. This rumor looks to be pretty solid. We have heard it a few times now and to add to the pile of reports this week, we also got fresh photos of dummy iPhone 15 models posted by tech leaguers Sonny Dixon. Speaker 1: He didn't give much description of what we're looking at other than showing some muted colors and a casing that has U S B C ports. Of course, some folks are excited to switch to a more commonly used power connector because the cord can be shared with other gadgets in [00:02:00] your home that use U S B C, but it doesn't change the fact that iPhone owners who don't already have a bunch of U S B C cords will need to dish out more money this year if they want some spare charging cords around the home and in the car. Those charging with MagSafe may not feel the pangs of changes greatly as others since MagSafe can still be used and surely Apple will include a cable in the box, but what sort of cable are we getting at this big switchover moment? There has been buzz that we could get a good cord from Apple, a braided charging cord tougher, less [00:02:30] likely to break, and we've seen Apple provide these on some of its latest devices. Speaker 1: There's also been talk of Apple testing out the idea of colorful cords, ones that match with the color of your iPhone that would be delightful and help distract from Grumps about change. Let's not forget Apple does not include charging adapters anymore. There are plenty of people who have been using their old iPhone charging adapters from years ago, and an iPhone 15 will make folks realize that they need new adapters to work with U SS B C. It's being reported that AirPod [00:03:00] cases are also getting a U S B C port, so it won't need a lightning charge cord either, but not everyone upgrades everything at once, so you may have this wonky period of time of juggling two different types of apple cords before everything you own might be updated to just work with U Ss B C. That's especially true if you live with folks who are not upgrading their iPhones right now, but then you upgrade yours now and then there's just this mess of which cord is which. Speaker 1: No one likes a charging cord kerfuffle. The least we can hope for is nice cords included [00:03:30] in the box. Oh, and here's a little fun history fact for you. Before the lightning port, you remember there was a 30 pin connector while Apple moved to lightning on the iPhone five that was introduced on September 12th, 2012, and the September 12th birthday of the lightning port may also be the day it dies 11 years later on September 12th, 2023. Another big gripe we could see in headlines is how the iPhone will cost more than before, even while we are in this slowing smartphone [00:04:00] market. Analysts expect that Apple will increase the price of the high-end pro and pro max models by 100 to $200 more than last year, the regular iPhone 15. It may keep the same prices before starting at around $800, but it is the pro models that would cost more. Speaker 1: We first got a $1,000 iPhone in 2017 with the iPhone 10. Then that price became the price for the line, and now that entry price to the best iPhone could be bumped up, but what could sting a little more is that the larger, [00:04:30] the most expensive pro. The Pro Max is said to have an extra exclusive feature, a better Periscope camera for optical Zoom, so if you want the best iPhone, you may need to get the largest size with the largest price tag even if you never cared for the larger size before. Apple Analyst mink chi quo says the expectation is that consumers will see this as the hot model to get, but Apple's marketing team may have to call it by a different name just to get past all this extra cost. Apple insiders, Andrew O'Hara reported his sources [00:05:00] saying that Apple is going to call it the iPhone 15 Ultra for the plus size pro phone. Speaker 1: How could you get upset at a price increase on the Pro Max when it's so good? We have to call it the Ultra now. We'll have to see if that name change happens, but whatever you call it, the price won't feel great when you don't want to miss out on the better camera, but you didn't care to pay for a larger screen. Here's another thing to push buttons, A new button, rumor has it that the switch for silencing your ring is going away on the pro models to be replaced by [00:05:30] an action button, which could still be used to toggle silent mode on and off, but it could be programmed to do other things. Well, if I upgrade, I'm going to have to change my ways because I always like looking at the Little Switch to know if it is in silent mode or not, but moving to an action button could also be handy to be used as a shortcut for things that you do all the time, like turn on the flashlight or start a voice memo or turn on accessibility features. Speaker 1: There will be some muscle memory adjustments needed for long-term iPhone owners [00:06:00] to get used to it, like learning not to press it when you don't mean to, but let's hope Apple gives some great examples during the presentation of how this change can make life easier. I know this event is not for the Vision Pro, but I think somehow criticism of the Vision Pro will make its way into the event from viewers of the stream having different expectations. I could totally see Apple making some passing mention about the Vision Pro progress. Maybe Tim Cook will drop a little news nugget about it or maybe mention how it's going to work with the iPhone [00:06:30] 15. I think Apple has to keep that headset hype going when in just a few weeks. Meta is going to show off the Quest three at the Meta Connect event, but talking about the Vision Pro at an iPhone event, cookie, people rolling their eyes, there are people who just want to focus on the iPhone and not hear about an expensive headset, and then again, if Apple does not mention it at all, folks could criticize Apple for not updating us on their biggest product launch in years. Speaker 1: Does Apple have any motivation to surprise us anymore at these events? By looking vulnerable and talking about [00:07:00] upcoming products, apple events don't really feel like true events. It's all prerecorded. There's no more live stage presentations. It's become one long product commercial. This is my gripe with the iPhone event. There used to be some magic in live stage presentations because you could feel the energy when it was done in front of a live audience and sure, maybe it won't go right all the time, but it was human and authentic. Now, with everything pre-taped and the jokes all polished and edited Speaker 1: [00:07:30] Are losing some of the spark we're losing. The Wonderlust Wonderlust is the theme of this year's event. As you can see on the invitations sent to press, I wonder how Apple can get us to feel that sense of wonder when I don't see a c e O touch a new product in front of a live stage audience anymore. Perhaps going back to live could help sweeten everything about why people like tuning into Apple events to begin with, for the wonder of what new tech may change our world next week, we are going through your wishlist for the iPhone 15 and new Apple watches. [00:08:00] I am pulling from your comments in my videos, so jump in and leave your thoughts on what you are hoping Apple reveals or tell me what rumors you're hoping don't come true, sweet or sour. I read all your comments and I'll be back on Friday. Thanks for watching.