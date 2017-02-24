Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Google wants to mimic iMessage's magic with Android Messages"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Google wants to mimic iMessage's magic with Android Messages

About Video

Special Features: Google wants to mimic iMessage's magic with Android Messages

2:02 /

In the battle of texting apps, Google has a plan to create a unified, interactive texting experience across all Android devices using RCS and the Android Messages app. But not everyone is being a team player.

Transcript
Transcription not available for Google wants to mimic iMessage's magic with Android Messages.

New releases

Video: Google wants to mimic iMessage's magic with Android Messages
Google wants to mimic iMessage's magic with Android Messages
2:02 February 24, 2017
In the battle of texting apps, Google has a plan to create a unified, interactive texting experience across all Android devices using...
Play video
Video: These robots are coming for your children
These robots are coming for your children
1:48 February 24, 2017
Playtime is being invaded by a new generation of toy robots, such as the lifelike Luvabella baby doll. We find some new mechanical...
Play video
Video: Waymo accuses Uber of industrial espionage
Waymo accuses Uber of industrial espionage
1:27 February 24, 2017
Plus: Porsche's 680-hp hybrid Panamera and Ford's updated Fiesta ST.
Play video
Video: How to try new app features before everyone else
How to try new app features before everyone else
1:08 February 24, 2017
Want to get your hands on new tech features? These are the beta programs you'll want to try.
Play video
Video: 2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bigger, bolder, more capable than ever
2017 Land Rover Discovery: Bigger, bolder, more capable than ever
11:05 February 24, 2017
Chances are, you've seen a Land Rover Discovery and you know just what it can do. The new one has to be able to transport a family...
Play video
Video: Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality
Spotify to debut original podcasts, FCC takes first shot at net neutrality
1:18 February 24, 2017
Today's most important tech stories include Spotify's debut of three exclusive podcasts, Amazon's first amendment fight and the FCC's...
Play video
Video: This $2,500 electric range is worth the price
This $2,500 electric range is worth the price
1:12 February 24, 2017
The Electrolux EI30EF45QS isn't cheap, but this electric slide-in range cooks food so quickly and evenly that you'll consider adding...
Play video
Video: Strapping on the MSI VR One backpack PC
Strapping on the MSI VR One backpack PC
2:04 February 24, 2017
This wearable desktop is made for the HTC Vive.
Play video