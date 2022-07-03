Fun Amazon Finds Under $50 (July 2022) 11:26 Watch Now

Fun Amazon Finds Under $50 (July 2022)

Jul 3 2022

Speaker 1: Hello, I'm Lexi, your budget friendly buddy, rounding up the best fines that you can buy off Amazon for under $50 it's summertime, or at least in the Northern hemisphere, sorry to my Southern hemisphere friends. But that means you might be traveling, whether you are taking an extended vacation or having a staycation. Every single item on this list is something that will hopefully come in very handy. Now I have personally vetted every [00:00:30] single product on this list. None of this is sponsored. I got you links to all of the latest products and pricing is in the description. So drum rock, please let's get to it. Speaker 1: You're on vacation. That means you're gonna take a lot of photos. Now you might have a slightly more basic phone with only one camera on the back, rather than upgrading your phone to something with two or three cameras. [00:01:00] Well, you can spend 39 bucks on this. It's the Zen VO pro lens kit, and it comes with not only an ultra wide, but also unscrew it. And this is a macro lens. Look at that. You can take close ups of your food, flowers and all that beautiful stuff. You just wanna get up close and personal with. And the ultra wide is perfect for beautiful vistas landscapes. And it's so simple. It works with Android and iOS simply clips [00:01:30] right on over your existing camera lens. And yeah, even if you have a dual lens phone, just clip this over the one times or the main wide camera and it works great. Speaker 1: Not only do you get the lens itself, but you also get this it's a little clip on L E D light. It has three levels of intensity. You can, I guess, put it on here. You can illuminate your selfies even better. You can even use it as a little bit of an emergency [00:02:00] light, cuz it does flush too, which is pretty neat. You also get doesn't end there a carrying case, a lanyard, and this is actually to attach to the actual lens itself. So you can just hang it around your neck when it's not on your phone, a charging cable for that aforementioned L E D light 39 bucks. You can't go wrong. What's a vacation without music and what's music without a Bluetooth speaker, but this ain't [00:02:30] any normal Bluetooth speaker. This is the E a mini Bluetooth speaker. Just look it it's 6.2 ounces. It's tiny, it's only $18 and it actually sounds really good for that price and get loud Speaker 2: Too, [00:03:00] just moving. Speaker 1: Cause the base was so Speaker 2: Strong. Speaker 1: Thank you for attending Lexi's beach party. Tickets will be $250 available a Bether, and it's not just a speaker for $18. This also act as a remote shutter for your phone. So open the camera app, double click this button and you can take a selfie and it doesn't just stop there. It also can connect to your windows, PC [00:03:30] all laptop and act as a speaker over USB. I love this thing and it's so cute. Speaker 2: Just look at it. Speaker 1: So you've been out sight seeing all day and your phone is in desperate need of a recharge, but wait, you're an apple watch user. And so does your apple watch? Well, this is the eye walk, portable charger with a magnetic integrated apple watch charger right there. Doesn't end there though. [00:04:00] Also has an included lightning cable. So you don't need to bring any chargers or any other cables. If you don't want to. There is also a lightning import on the side and a us BBC in port as well. So you can also charge up your Android device. The capacity is 9,000 volume AIA hours. So that's good for a couple of chargers of your apple watch or depending on the size and capacity of your iPhone or Android device could be two, three chargers, maybe in this. [00:04:30] I love it. It's so compact. It sits in my pocket and it's only 46 bucks. But if you don't wanna spend that much money because I get ya, I'm a cheap scape too. Maybe you don't have an apple watch because you're on an Android. Never figure there is a $29 version as well. That is just without the apple watch charger. Speaker 1: Next up we have a piece of cardboard. No, just kidding. This is the air glow flex flap. If [00:05:00] you travel a lot or you know, you just stay at home and wanna watch movies, but you've always got that awkward situation of, I don't know how to position my phone. I don't have a stand for it. This is your solution. It is a flexible moldable and very bendable piece of board. You can arrange your phone in a number of different configurations can be a tablet as well, depending on the size. Look at this. You can just pop your phone like that. Maybe it's on the tray table [00:05:30] on the airplane. You can even hook it into some sort of configuration like this and hook it into your tray back on the plane. So your phone has a place to rest. Look, it is so simple, but it's so genius and that's why I love it. Speaker 1: So by now you're probably thinking Lexi, I need a place to store all of my gadgets, all of this stuff that you're showing me. Aha, never fear. I got you this, oops. I just scared my dog. [00:06:00] Um, this is the Matine travel backpack. This is actually $29 for this particular color. But why this backpack you ask? Well, let me tell you, it's designed for tech first and foremost. Not only is there a S B a port here, so you can attach your charging cable and charge your phone, your devices, whatever have you. But inside there is also a S B a, the other end, and this can plug into [00:06:30] your power bank or charging station to keep everything juiced up on the go. But you're like, I've got other valuables. Don't worry about that because this back pocket is also nicely, hidden away, fully zippered, and it stays nice and secure against your body when you're wearing it. And pretty much all the pockets are padded. So at this price point, it's really hard to find a lot of padding, especially for your laptop, your tablet and your other delicates. So I had to find one for [00:07:00] you that was extra secure and bonus points. It doesn't look Fu ugly, $29. You can't go wrong. Speaker 1: Now. You don't want all your valuables to get stolen and maybe you are traveling on your own and you just want a little bit of extra peace of mind. This is a portable travel alarm. And what you do is you basically pull these prongs out like so, and you insert them [00:07:30] into the door of wherever you are staying. And as soon as these little prongs come apart and you can also use this as a personal arm too, if you are, you know, traveling alone and you're concerned about personal safety, all right, ready? Hold your ears. Oh, oh, oh, that's loud. I, I'm not gonna, you know, subject your eardrums to anymore. Cuz it's 90 decibels of deafening, but it's [00:08:00] pretty handy when you're traveling. And my poor dog was startled. Sorry Monty. Now, obviously this is not a lock for your hotel room or your belongings, but it is a good deterrent. Speaker 1: And at $10, it's a little bit of extra peace of mind. A lot of people swear by packing cubes when they travel. But that ain't me. I love to do things the quick and easy way with a portable vacuum [00:08:30] sealer and for travel size bags to compress your clothes, your shoes, everything in your luggage. So you can get way more in there. Let's see how much we'll fit in one of these medium sized bags, hair shorts, hoodie. There's another hoodie and there's some shorts. And I reckon there's a bit more room in there. Let's sneak in one more Mon lay down, [00:09:00] seal it up, all sealed, release the cap, put this cap on nice and tight. It's shrinking. Look at that. Look how much space I just saved. Seal this up. Speaker 2: There Speaker 1: You go. And here is one I [00:09:30] prepared earlier. My suitcase is now so much more condensed thanks to these packing bags. So how much for this space saving technology, you ask, well, $36. And for that you get four bags, two medium and two small a DC pump. And what else do you need clothes? I guess when you are traveling, it's really the creature comforts that you miss the most and I'm not gonna lie for [00:10:00] me. One of those things is a bday, but now I don't have to go without, because this is a portable, compact travel sized today for $32. And it comes with two different intensities. You can picture what it does, but let me show you just in case, you're not sure warmer water, probably for your comfort. Screw this on. Now it runs off two [00:10:30] AAA batteries, which are included, all right, score in the wrong, just all over myself. I wasn't expecting it. You, but you know, it's, it's not a bad strength and that was just the low one. Um, maybe, um, next time I will get a bucket to demonstrate that. So there you have it. Some of my favorite travel [00:11:00] picks for under 50 bucks, but it doesn't stop there. Once you're back from vacation, maybe you wanna spruce up your home office setup, go check out that video, which you can find in the description or floating around in the ether. Thanks for watching. Let know what you thought. Did you give these a yay or an leave me a comment down below. See ya.