Elac's new Debut speaker only changes everything

Elac's new Debut speaker only changes everythingThe Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 goes back to the drawing board with a cleaner-sounding, better-built speaker.
In its two or so years of operation, ELAC America has come out with some fantastic speakers. Including the original Debut, an affordable HI-FI speaker, and the UNI-FI series. Not one to stand still, ELAC designer Andrew Jones has now released an update to the original design he calls the Debut 2.0. This new B6.2 stand mount looks quite different to the original. But it definitely offers a family likeness when it comes to sound quality. As redesigned, the $299 Debut 2 offers things that the original couldn't, including a front-mounted bass port, a properly braced cabinet, and a black ash vinyl wrap. The design still includes a six-inch [UNKNOWN] driver and a one-inch soft dome tweeter, but they're implemented differently. And this includes a new dust cap for the bass driver. Speakers come with a detachable grill if you wanna protect the drivers or simply don't like the look. For standmount speakers, these are capable of pretty deep bass. We measured down to 45 hertz or so in our listening room. And just like the original they're reasonably sensitive, meaning they can go pretty loud. The new speaker is mostly relaxed and more forgiving of bright sounding music than say, the Cure Acoustic's 3020 at the same price. The B6.2 is a little more spacious sounding than the original, but I wouldn't recommend upgrading to the new ones if you already have the Debut. With this new series, Andrew Jones has once again set the standard for budget speakers. While some people may prefer the more easygoing sound of the originals, there's now no other speaker under $300 I'd recommend over the new ones. [MUSIC]