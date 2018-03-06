Your video, "Elac's new Debut speaker only changes everything "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Elac's new Debut speaker only changes everything

The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 goes back to the drawing board with a cleaner-sounding, better-built speaker.
1:38 /
Transcript
In its two or so years of operation, ELAC America has come out with some fantastic speakers. Including the original Debut, an affordable HI-FI speaker, and the UNI-FI series. Not one to stand still, ELAC designer Andrew Jones has now released an update to the original design he calls the Debut 2.0. This new B6.2 stand mount looks quite different to the original. But it definitely offers a family likeness when it comes to sound quality. As redesigned, the $299 Debut 2 offers things that the original couldn't, including a front-mounted bass port, a properly braced cabinet, and a black ash vinyl wrap. The design still includes a six-inch [UNKNOWN] driver and a one-inch soft dome tweeter, but they're implemented differently. And this includes a new dust cap for the bass driver. Speakers come with a detachable grill if you wanna protect the drivers or simply don't like the look. For standmount speakers, these are capable of pretty deep bass. We measured down to 45 hertz or so in our listening room. And just like the original they're reasonably sensitive, meaning they can go pretty loud. The new speaker is mostly relaxed and more forgiving of bright sounding music than say, the Cure Acoustic's 3020 at the same price. The B6.2 is a little more spacious sounding than the original, but I wouldn't recommend upgrading to the new ones if you already have the Debut. With this new series, Andrew Jones has once again set the standard for budget speakers. While some people may prefer the more easygoing sound of the originals, there's now no other speaker under $300 I'd recommend over the new ones. [MUSIC]
Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

CNET Editors' Rating

 Outstanding
The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 is one of the best speakers at this price, with great sound and excellent build quality.
Read Full Review
$299.98
See all prices

Latest Speakers videos

Video: Apple HomePod leaves a mark...literally
Apple HomePod leaves a mark...literally
1:10
Certain oiled or waxed surfaces could clash with the HomePod's silicone base and leave an ugly ring on your furniture.
Play video
Video: JBL's voice-activated Link Series speakers are Amazon Echo alternatives
JBL's voice-activated Link Series speakers are Amazon Echo alternatives
2:37
The JBL Link 10, 20, 300 and 500 have Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in and deliver strong sound for the money. What's not to...
Play video
Video: Klipsch's Theater packs a punch
Klipsch's Theater packs a punch
1:19
The Klipsch Reference Theater Pack is a 5.1 speaker set which offers big sound from a tiny set of boxes.
Play video
Video: Q Acoustics M2 offers compact size and clear sound
Q Acoustics M2 offers compact size and clear sound
1:41
The Q Acoustics M2 sound base offers a decent amount of features but it doesn't have enough oomph for home theater.
Play video
Video: Polk's smart sound bar is an Echo Dot space ship
Polk's smart sound bar is an Echo Dot space ship
1:19
The Polk Command Bar is the first sound bar with what is essentially an integrated Echo Dot.
Play video
Video: Samsung's slimline speakers come with a magnetic remote
Samsung's slimline speakers come with a magnetic remote
1:13
The Samsung VL3 and VL5 speakers offer beautiful design and big sound.
Play video
Video: Roku smart speakers are coming
Roku smart speakers are coming
1:08
The company is partnering with manufacturers to build a new line of speakers and soundbars along with a new Roku voice assistant.
Play video
Video: Q Acoustics mini monitors offer big sound
Q Acoustics mini monitors offer big sound
1:37
The Q Acoustics 3020 offers audiophile quality in a truly affordable set of compact loudspeakers.
Play video