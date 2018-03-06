Your video, "Dyson's new Cyclone V10 stick vac now has more suction power "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Smart Home

Dyson's new Cyclone V10 stick vac now has more suction power

The new Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum is built for better suction and run time.
1:23 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Tyson has a brand new stick back, the Cyclone V10. Prizes start at $500 for basic models. They go all the way up to $699 for this. Only tricked out cyclone V10 Absolute model you see here. The V10 is similar to previous Dyson stick vacuums. The main section contains it's powerful electric motor, along with it's dust bin, filter and rechargeable battery. You connect various attachments depending on the cleaning job. Snap onto one plus the combo tool to clean both carpets and hard floors. Swap in the soft roller head to deal with hardwood floors and smooth surfaces best. To dust, there's a brush tool, a crevice tool that let's you get into tight nooks and cranes. Tyson says its motor provides 20% more suction compared to the previous model. It's batter should also give you increased run time. It's now rated at 60 minutes, compared with 40 minutes on the V8. The dust bin now empties from the front, not the bottom like the old model. An indicator light will now tell you when your filter needs a cleaning too. Of course, it still takes a while to charge, about three and a half hours. Plus $500 is a lot to spend on any vacuum. $700, well that's stratospheric. Other companies like Samsung and LG are getting into the stick vac game too, so it's wise to shop around first. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Vacuum Cleaners videos

Video: With Cyclone V10, Dyson says goodbye forever to corded vacuums
With Cyclone V10, Dyson says goodbye forever to corded vacuums
2:27
Dyson is so confident in the power and performance of the V10 cordless stick vacuum, the company says it won't invest in developing...
Play video
Video: Virtual 'No-Go' lines keep Neato's latest robo-vac in check
Virtual 'No-Go' lines keep Neato's latest robo-vac in check
1:04
Create cleaning boundaries for Neato's $799 Botvac D7 Connected robot vacuum straight from your phone.
Play video
Video: Pick the right vacuum to make cleaning less of a pain
Pick the right vacuum to make cleaning less of a pain
2:17
Find the right model for you with our vacuum buying guide.
Play video
Video: Neato's D3 robot vacuum is very affordable yet app-connected
Neato's D3 robot vacuum is very affordable yet app-connected
1:18
Priced significantly less than the competition, Neato's Botvac D3 is the most affordable, intelligent robot vacuum you can buy.
Play video
Video: A quirky robot helper for your smart home
A quirky robot helper for your smart home
1:06
Meet Unibot, the robot vacuum that can clean your floors, purify the air and protect your home.
Play video
Video: Miele takes a leap with its Blizzard bagless vacuum
Miele takes a leap with its Blizzard bagless vacuum
1:00
The German appliance manufacturer debuted its first bagless vacuum Wednesday at the IFA trade show in Berlin.
Play video
Video: Vacuum buying guide
Vacuum buying guide
2:49
Not sure how to find the right vacuum? This guide will point you in the right direction.
Play video
Video: Watch the iRobot Braava Jet mop up mess
Watch the iRobot Braava Jet mop up mess
1:34
The Braava Jet is a Roomba designed for kitchens and bathrooms, offering wet cleaning on hard floors.
Play video