Dyson's new Cyclone V10 stick vac now has more suction power

CNET Smart Home
Dyson's new Cyclone V10 stick vac now has more suction powerThe new Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum is built for better suction and run time.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Tyson has a brand new stick back, the Cyclone V10. Prizes start at $500 for basic models. They go all the way up to $699 for this. Only tricked out cyclone V10 Absolute model you see here. The V10 is similar to previous Dyson stick vacuums. The main section contains it's powerful electric motor, along with it's dust bin, filter and rechargeable battery. You connect various attachments depending on the cleaning job. Snap onto one plus the combo tool to clean both carpets and hard floors. Swap in the soft roller head to deal with hardwood floors and smooth surfaces best. To dust, there's a brush tool, a crevice tool that let's you get into tight nooks and cranes. Tyson says its motor provides 20% more suction compared to the previous model. It's batter should also give you increased run time. It's now rated at 60 minutes, compared with 40 minutes on the V8. The dust bin now empties from the front, not the bottom like the old model. An indicator light will now tell you when your filter needs a cleaning too. Of course, it still takes a while to charge, about three and a half hours. Plus $500 is a lot to spend on any vacuum. $700, well that's stratospheric. Other companies like Samsung and LG are getting into the stick vac game too, so it's wise to shop around first. [BLANK_AUDIO]