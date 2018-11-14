CNET First Look

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

Transcript
The company known for surround sound has its first consumer electronics product. Meet Dolby Dimension, a headphone that's been designed first and foremost for the home entertainment experience with an emphasis on home. Yes, this $600 headphone could be worn around the streets on the go, but the idea behind it is to be able to get immersive sound from your TV and mobile devices in your home without bothering anybody around you. While it's a little heavy at 330 grams, it's comfortable to wear and looks and feels swanky with its synthetic leather finish and sturdy aluminum frame. It allows me a little of parent Zeke headphones. It comes with a charging stand that has a magnetic connection and there's a usb port for charging the headphone on the go. But its micro usb not usbc. I also thought for the price, it should come with a more protective case than the simple cloth case that's included. You're probably wondering whether this is a surround sound headphone, and the answer is sort of, but not really. Equipped with a Qualcomm snap, drap, and quad core processor, the headphone has a digital processing feature called virtualization Adobe says dramatically enhances the sound of all your movies, shows, and music And when you play content creator in Dolby app modes you automatically get the best sound for it over a bluetooth connection. While you shouldn't expect true surround sound I did think it created more a theatre sound than your typical premium bluetooth headphone does, with everything sounding a little more amped up and open. [MUSIC] The mix was balance nad dial was clear and well defined. Meanwhile the head tracking feature makes the sound seem like the sound is always coming from your screen even when you turn your head. It's supposed to create a more consistently realistic experience. I thought it was a little weird at first but then I got used to it. This is the noise canceling headphone and the noise canceling is quite effective. At the same time, there's a transparency mode DOLBY calls it life mix That allows you to hear everything around you and talk to people while you're listening through the headphones. The microphones are incredibly sensitive. And with the transparency set to the highest level you can literally hear sounds that you normally wouldn't pick up such as your hand rubbing lightly against your clothing. [MUSIC] On the right ear cup there are touch controls for volume, pausing and playing tracks and skipping tracks forward and back. Tap the ear cup twice and it toggles between transparency mode and noise cancelling mode. Aside from the power button, the only other buttons on the headphone are three source buttons designated by three dashes. You pair the headphone to say your TV or an Apple TV connected to your TV, a tablet and a smartphone, and then you use the buttons to quickly toggle between the devices as you switch from one device to another. With the life mix and virtualization turned on, you can get up to ten hours of battery life, and up to 15 hours in a power conservation mode. These wouldn't be good numbers if this was a mobile headphone, but the idea is that you'd watch for a few hours at most, and then put the headphones back in their charging dock. You can two hours of battery life from a 15 minute charge, and fully charge the headphones in two hours. At its price point this is obviously not a headphone for the masses, but it's a fun headphone to use for movie and music listening, and will appeal to folks who want more of a home theater experience. At least when it comes to sound, without disturbing others around you, or contrarily, tuning them out.
Headphones

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95

2:51

The HTC Vive brought VR to the people, now HTC wants to bring it to companies

2:07

Get ready for bendable phones

1:44

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Every Stan Lee Marvel movie cameo

4:51

Royole FlexPai is a foldable phone you can actually buy

1:56

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

1:44

Just Cause 4 is like Breath of the Wild on crack

3:12

Galaxy X foldable phone FAQ: Specs, release date, price

3:02

Facebook’s pricey Portal Plus brings loved ones closer

3:05

PlayStation Classic first look: Exactly what you think it is

7:30

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03