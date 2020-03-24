Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

If you're going a little stir crazy because you're stuck at home, escaping to a magical world and slaying a giant beast or dragon might just be the perfect antidote.
There's seriously never been a better time to play video Their games.
Here are my picks for the occasion.
[MUSIC]
If you're new to gaming, maybe your old hobbies involved say watching sports or being social, here are some great options to get started.
video gaming doesn't have to be about precisely trained reflexes.
In fact, my favorite part of the medium is the interactive storytelling.
The Walking Dead Season 1 from tell tale leans into that.
You've been all by yourself with this.
There are few interactive puzzles where you have to navigate around the small map and find clues.
Some times you have to find them and shot gun and shoot the zombies for the most part The game involves making tough decisions, no reflexes involved.
You're watching out for six people and only have four rations.
What do you do?
And the story here is amazing.
Yes, playing an apocalyptic game might be a little on the nose right now, but this is zombies.
It's Also, I'd say this game is better than the TV show, come back, but play the game first and we'll have a fun chat.
Other options include what remains of Edith Finch, which tells a story of a doomed family mixed with simple but creative mini games as you explore an old house.
And return of the Obra Dinn in which a previously missing cargo ship drifted offshore and you need to climb up a ward and figure out what happened to the crew.
If you're familiar with video games and looking for the perfect escape I recommend the Witcher three.
The world of The Witcher is beautiful and deep.
It has monsters and witches.
It has mountains to climb and seas to sail.
It's a role playing game.
So your character gets stronger as you go and the Witcher tells a great story.
Filled with interesting flawed characters to keep you engaged throughout.
I normally recommend this game with a small caveat that it's super long.
It took me more than 100 hours to beat it, but that feels like an extra point in its favour right now.
Other great games for a little escapism include Horizon Zero Dawn, in which you fight robot dinosaurs with a bow and arrow.
Combat is wonderfully strategic and the world is fascinating and control in which you're exploring the headquarters of a secret government agency and trying to beat back the mysterious invasion with your growing array of otherworldly powers.
If you're looking for a challenge.
Try secure.
It's really tough, but fair and has the best sword fights of any game I've ever played.
If you're bummed because you can't play Dungeons and Dragons because of quarantine, tried Divinity Original Sin two You can play online with up to four people, and each person gets to build a unique character and play an active role in this high fantasy story.
Plus the turn based combat is excellent.
Finally, I'll be playing Skyrim I've been putting off this mammoth RPG for too long.
So.
I guess I better dive into the giant world fight some dragons and see what all the fuss is about.
That I missed your favorite?
If so let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @gebandrew
[MUSIC]
Up Next
You have to look good on a webcam today
7:47
Chrome: Tips and tricks to try now
1:57
Windows 10: Features to try now
1:53
Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone
5:08
How to use the new Apple Maps
1:31
How to take Mac screenshots
2:08
Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now
2:51
A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video
6:41
Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now