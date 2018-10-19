Best online styling services to try

Your video,
If you hate shopping malls and dressing rooms try an online stylist service.
Stitch Fix has pretty much defined the genre.
It's been around since 2011 and now accommodates women, men and children.
A twenty dollar styling fee gives you a box of clothes and three days to decide what to keep or send back.
Shipping is free and the styling fee gets applied to your purchase.
Nordstrom's Trunk Club service works in a very similar fashion but offer slightly more high end brands and offerings.
The trial time is five days, the styling fee is $25, and is also applied as credit if you buy.
One big difference is you get to see your trunk before it's shipped up in the chances that you like the selection.
Finally it's not a styling service per say but Amazon prime job for prime members only is a great way to try a wide variety of clothing with no committment for shipping, for returns a seven day window to decide what to buy.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
[MUSIC]
