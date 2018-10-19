Your video, "Best online styling services to try"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How To Video

How To Video

Best online styling services to try

Transcript
[MUSIC] If you hate shopping malls and dressing rooms try an online stylist service. Stitch Fix has pretty much defined the genre. It's been around since 2011 and now accommodates women, men and children. A twenty dollar styling fee gives you a box of clothes and three days to decide what to keep or send back. Shipping is free and the styling fee gets applied to your purchase. Nordstrom's Trunk Club service works in a very similar fashion but offer slightly more high end brands and offerings. The trial time is five days, the styling fee is $25, and is also applied as credit if you buy. One big difference is you get to see your trunk before it's shipped up in the chances that you like the selection. Finally it's not a styling service per say but Amazon prime job for prime members only is a great way to try a wide variety of clothing with no committment for shipping, for returns a seven day window to decide what to buy. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
Tech Industry

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Sonos and Roku considering becoming better friends

1:03

Go inside Facebook's election war room

2:56

Netflix proves it's still growing like crazy

1:10

Paul Allen passes away at 65

1:28

Google says it won't work with Defense Department on developing AI weapons

2:48

Google says China is important to explore -- even if it means censorship

3:01

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Apple's October event: What we're expecting

6:50

New rumors about the 2018 iPad Pros

5:20

Palm is back! But this 3.3-inch device isn't a phone at all

2:57

AutoComplete: Porsche's Taycan pricing might give Tesla a tough time

1:26

5 reasons not to buy the Pixel 3 or 3 XL

4:15

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Arcade1Up Street Fighter machine is a retro blast to build

3:39

Huawei Watch GT bulks up on battery life, loses Wear OS

1:15

Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone has a ton of crazy extras

2:11

Kindle Paperwhite gets waterproof redesign, adds Bluetooth and more storage

1:54

Pixel 3's stellar camera ups the ante again

3:31

Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch adds fitness and longer battery life... and costs nearly $1,000

1:50

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best online styling services to try

1:07

10 tips and tricks for the Pixel 3

2:33

How to delete your Google+ account and save your data

1:48

Best websites for finding cheap airfare

1:04

Paint your house instead of installing air conditioning

3:05

How to use Siri's Shortcuts app

1:54