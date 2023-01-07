Best of CES 2023: All the Best Tech We Saw 5:31 Watch Now

Best of CES 2023: All the Best Tech We Saw

Jan 7, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: C e s 2023 is the closest the show has been to quote unquote normal since 2020. But this year's Tech has been nothing short of extraordinary. From talking cars to translating glasses, here's the coolest stuff from the show. Speaker 1: Will wireless TVs be the next big thing? Only time will tell, but they've certainly been popular. On the show floor, we saw whopping 97 inch wireless O led TV from lg. So how exactly does it work? Well, to [00:00:30] put it simply, it streams a signal from a box, which is also where you'd connect any devices. The box does have to be within 30 feet of the screen and the TV's not truly wireless. It has a single power cord. I know, kind of disappointing, but LG did come up with a clever way of hiding it in the stand. The box can send a 4K signal at 120 hertz. However, for you gamers out there, we don't know much about input lag at this time. LG says the TV will arrive sometime in 2023 with pricing TB D, but the standard wired version [00:01:00] of this model cost $25,000. So we know the wireless one won't be cheap. Now if you're looking for a truly wireless ole tv, we also saw a 55 inch model from a brand called display. It's powered by four hot swappable batteries that should give it about a day of use. It has a suction pump system that can attach to apparently nearly any surface. And like the LG model, it also streams from a box that you can connect devices to. It may not cost as much as LGS version, but it's still pricey. The company says it'll start at [00:01:30] $3,000. Speaker 1: Next, what's CES without a cool concept? Car meet BMW's. iVision, D E V. This car's got lots of personality. Literally Speaker 2: The entire virtual world right at your fingertips. Speaker 1: D Ink Grill animates to give her eyes and she talks to you. She may be sassier than other digital assistants, but she really is happy to help. She'll study your driving and make useful suggestions. This makes sense. Since D stands for digital emotional experience, D'S [00:02:00] exterior is made of 240 color changing EIN panels. And while her windshield may look bare, it's actually an AR display with five immersion levels for the driver. The AR in levels one through four gives useful info like speed and navigation details, but won't block the driver's view of the road. And level five is made for autonomous driving because it would definitely block the driver's view of the road. The virtual world consumes the windshield, so you can do things like look at digital environments or take a conference call instead of staring at traffic. [00:02:30] We've seen devices that can flip. We've seen devices that can fold, but what about a device that can slide and know, not like the sidekick from the early two thousands? Let me explain. This is Samsung's Flex hybrid concept. The screen not only unfolds, but slides to go from a 10.5 to 12.4 inch screen, a K A, the size of a tablet. I like how this concept imagines what foldable phones and tablets could look like as the line between them continues to blur. After all, phones just [00:03:00] keep getting bigger and tablets just keep getting smaller. Speaker 1: This next appliance moves the party into the kitchen. It's the LG moo up refrigerator. It has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can sync up with customizable color-changing L E D backlit panels necessary. Definitely not fun. Sure, this appliance has some more practical features too, which are the ones I'm most interested in. For example, if you leave the door open for too long, the panel will alert you and the upper right panel can become transparent so you [00:03:30] can view your groceries without letting cold air out. You can also set a sensor so the fridge glows at night. As an avid late night snacker, I really appreciate this feature. A cost for this fridge hasn't been made available, but it will probably have a hefty price tag. Speaker 1: Another trend on the show floor was mixed reality devices. HTCs Vibe X R E is a headset that aims to bridge the gap between VR and ar. Blending the real world. With the virtual, we're not seeing that perfect blend yet. It kind of just intersperses real [00:04:00] world elements with the VR experience, but its depth sensor makes it capable of eventually giving us true mixed reality. So it'll be interesting to see how this product develops. Cena editor Scott Stein says it's relatively light and quote, almost feels like a pair of glasses. It'll be available in February at 1090 $9. I also enjoyed learning about TCL L'S Radio X two AR concept glasses. They're relatively stylish for AR glasses and have full color micro L e D screens. But [00:04:30] my favorite part is that TCL says they can do real-time language translation. How cool is that? Speaker 1: And finally, what would C ESB without laptops year? We saw how laptops can get creative with their screen real estate. For instance, remember when 3D viewing required glasses, ASUS is helping to make that a thing of the past. One of their upcoming pro art laptops will have the first olet screen capable of showing 3D images without having to use glasses. The display works in tandem with stereo eye tracking cameras that ensure what's on [00:05:00] screen moves with your eyes pretty neat, and meet Lenovo's Yoga Book nine I, which has two screens with lots of configuration flexibility. You can stack them vertically or side by side. The yoga in the name is starting to make sense, right? This Shapeshifting laptop also comes with foldable stand and active pen. Those were some of the standout products from CES 2023. For more cool tech and top picks from the show, subscribe to cnet.