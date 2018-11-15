Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2
My name is Caitlin Masley and I'm an artist, an architect.
I've had a career in the arts for the last 20 years, also the work is light scale drawings and I've decided to pull those drawings off the walls and absolutely those architectural pieces themselves And I'm gonna try out the Microsoft Surface Studio 2.
So this is SketchUp, it's a software that many architects use writing designers use, it's also an easier version than AutoCard or [UNKNOWN] which are more complex That's one of the great things about Sketchup is that it's basically easy.
You can just play around.
You can apply colors and textures.
This is nice actually.
This feature that I can really do that but also hold the stylus at the same time.
I had an impulse to Turn the whole screen this way or diagonal.
So, that I could lean into it a little bit more.
I am a little hesitant to put my hand on it.
I am trying to figure out where to put my elbow.
I work on a drafting table.
So like for me the drafting table is a lot like this.
It's either flat Or flat low, like a desk.
Or flat-raised.
And sometimes this is actually quite nice cuz if there's someone sitting next to you and you need to show them a specific detail, or you're making a presentation of your work, then this is actually quite good.
I think that it's great for explaining Spaces as if i was designing a museum.
[MUSIC]
This would be like a conceptual idea for a space or something.
It could be a nature center or a library or water treatment, be something like that.
If you're drawing for a large period of time you can Get yourself to sit up and that something that architects and artist have to be careful of this, their postures and their back, [LAUGH] like always leaning over, so actually is quite a good idea to be like, I need to sit up, this is great for [UNKNOWN], sketching, you are doing concepts.
You're doing sight planning, programming diagrams.
I really like the way that I can zoom in and out in SketchUp.
And then I can just select orbit and I can.
That's quite nice actually.
I really enjoy how I can zoom in instantly and then rotate At the same time.
That's a great feature, actually.
The sliding thing is weird though.
[LAUGH] I want it to stay.
Why doesn't it stay?
I think I have to take it off, otherwise it's gonna fall on the floor.
But you can also use it on the table.
So that's fine too.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Today we tried out Illustrator and Sketch Up.
And I found that this Sketch Up presentation and process of drawing on it seemed pretty good.
It was More instantaneous.
Larger, I could see so much more of what I was doing instead of on a small laptop.
Even if I had a dual screen.
I really like the size of the screen.
i like that you can move it to a 45 degree angle, or straight up.
Because then if someone has to come and collaborate with you at your desk or you need to show it, a quick presentation.
It's instantaneous I do wish that it would go entirely flat sometimes just because the way that I draw with my arm and my hand it would feel a lot more natural.
[MUSIC]
I mean I actually thought.
[MUSIC]
This would be more than what you told me, you said like four k?
Yeah, I thought I would guess that this would be more than that actually.
[MUSIC]
But if it was less than that, I think small offices would have these more and I also think universities would have it and that's a big deal because architectural departments and universities Really need the latest software and presentation, all these different applications to prepare the students to go out to very competitive world of architecture.
[MUSIC]
