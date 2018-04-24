$229
Nest Hello
VS
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$207

Nest Hello VS Ring Video Doorbell Pro

by Andrew Gebhart /

Can Nest's video doorbell stand toe-to-toe with the popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro?

Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
The Good

Nest's $229 Hello video doorbell looks great and works consistently well. Its optional facial recognition feature and advanced integrations with the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Google Home speakers set this smart buzzer above the rest.

The Bad

A seemingly unnecessary "chime connector" accessory comes with your purchase and is a required part of the installation for "power management" purposes whether you have a manual or a digital doorbell chime. There's no free video clip storage.

The Bottom Line

The Nest Hello is the smartest video doorbell available today, and a really solid choice for anyone -- but it's especially appealing if you're sold on a broader Google/Nest smart home.

Read full review

Overview

The Good

Ring's $249 Video Doorbell Pro has 1080p HD video resolution and a slimmed-down design that's more likely to fit on a doorframe than its oversized competition.

The Bad

You have to pay a minimum of $3 per month for cloud video storage.

The Bottom Line

The Video Doorbell Pro is a solid smart buzzer, but its space-saving design is its main selling point.

Read full review

Ratings

Performance

Both deliver crisp HD footage of your front porch on demand. You'll be able to see who's knocking and talk to them with the app. The Nest Hello gets the edge as it reliably learns faces as well.

Features

This category's not close. The Ring Pro does what you'd expect, has a wide field of view, and lets you set motion zones in the app. The Nest Hello does all that and it recognizes faces and works with more smart home platforms. You can pull up your doorbell footage on your TV using either Amazon or Google's digital assistant.

Design

Both doorbells look great, and both are pleasingly slim, so they'd fit on a narrow frame. The Nest Hello gets the slight edge because it more closely resembles a traditional doorbell.

Usability

You'll be able to install either doorbell relatively easily, and both have intuitive apps. Ring narrowly wins this category because it's slightly easier to install and can withstand colder outdoor temps.

Overall

Most categories are close, but Nest's facial recognition and bevy of extra features win the battle for the Hello. Because of all of its features, the Nest Hello is our favorite video doorbell to date.

Videos / Photos

8

Nest Hello doorbell brings smart surveillance to your stoop
5

Ring's smart doorbell keeps a close eye on your house

Specs / Prices

$229
See it
$207
See it
General
1 Packaged Quantity 1
built-in microphone, built-in speaker, weatherproof Features instant alerts, weatherproof
camera Functions camera, motion detection
Dimensions & Weight
1.7 in Width 1.8 in
1 in Depth 0.8 in
4.6 in Height 4.5 in
Header
Nest Brand Ring
Nest Product Line Ring
Hello Model Video Doorbell Pro
1 Packaged Quantity 1
Miscellaneous
black Color Category beige, black, gray, silver
15° wedge, chime connector, masonry drill bit, mounting kit, release tool, wall plate, window decal Included Accessories 4 interchangeable faceplates
Video Input
Yes Day & Night Functionality Yes
Yes Audio Support Yes
160° field of view, 2-way voice communication, High Dynamic Range (HDR) Features 160° field of view, 2-way voice communication, Live View Control, Motion Detection Technology
Networking
wireless Connectivity Technology wireless
Bluetooth, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n Data Link Protocol IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 802.15.4, Bluetooth Wireless Protocol 802.11b/g/n
2.4 Ghz, 5 GHz Frequency Band 2.4 Ghz, 5 GHz
Service & Support
2 years warranty Type 1 year warranty

More VS