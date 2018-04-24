Nest Hello VS Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Can Nest's video doorbell stand toe-to-toe with the popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro?Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
Nest's $229 Hello video doorbell looks great and works consistently well. Its optional facial recognition feature and advanced integrations with the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Google Home speakers set this smart buzzer above the rest.
A seemingly unnecessary "chime connector" accessory comes with your purchase and is a required part of the installation for "power management" purposes whether you have a manual or a digital doorbell chime. There's no free video clip storage.
The Nest Hello is the smartest video doorbell available today, and a really solid choice for anyone -- but it's especially appealing if you're sold on a broader Google/Nest smart home.
Overview
Ring's $249 Video Doorbell Pro has 1080p HD video resolution and a slimmed-down design that's more likely to fit on a doorframe than its oversized competition.
You have to pay a minimum of $3 per month for cloud video storage.
The Video Doorbell Pro is a solid smart buzzer, but its space-saving design is its main selling point.
Videos / Photos
Specs / Prices
|General
|1
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|built-in microphone, built-in speaker, weatherproof
|Features
|instant alerts, weatherproof
|camera
|Functions
|camera, motion detection
|Dimensions & Weight
|1.7 in
|Width
|1.8 in
|1 in
|Depth
|0.8 in
|4.6 in
|Height
|4.5 in
|Header
|Nest
|Brand
|Ring
|Nest
|Product Line
|Ring
|Hello
|Model
|Video Doorbell Pro
|1
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Miscellaneous
|black
|Color Category
|beige, black, gray, silver
|15° wedge, chime connector, masonry drill bit, mounting kit, release tool, wall plate, window decal
|Included Accessories
|4 interchangeable faceplates
|Video Input
|Yes
|Day & Night Functionality
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio Support
|Yes
|160° field of view, 2-way voice communication, High Dynamic Range (HDR)
|Features
|160° field of view, 2-way voice communication, Live View Control, Motion Detection Technology
|Networking
|wireless
|Connectivity Technology
|wireless
|Bluetooth, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|Data Link Protocol
|IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 802.15.4, Bluetooth
|Wireless Protocol
|802.11b/g/n
|2.4 Ghz, 5 GHz
|Frequency Band
|2.4 Ghz, 5 GHz
|Service & Support
|2 years warranty
|Type
|1 year warranty