August View doorbell runs on batteries rather than wires

The August View Doorbell Camera costs $230.
It has 1440p HD resolution.
Since the View buzzer is battery-powered, your purchase includes a plug-in chime accessory.
The View sends push alerts when it detects motion -- or when someone rings the bell.
August's buzzer works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
This doorbell has interchangeable faceplates with different color finishes, sold separately. The black finish is pictured here.
It works with August locks, too.
Unlock your August lock while you're viewing the doorbell camera's live video feed to let someone in.