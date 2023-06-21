Watch for Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale

On Wednesday, Best Buy announced Black Friday in July, its own summer sales event to counter Amazon's Prime Day 2023 specials this season. Customers won't have to wait until November to snag deals on electronics and other tech products when the event runs from July 10 through July 12.

Shoppers can find discounts on TVs, e-bikes, smartwatches, laptops and other items from major brands, including Samsung, Sony and Apple. Offers are available to customers who shop online, via the app or at Best Buy stores in person. Additionally, if you're enrolled in My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total, you'll have access to exclusive membership deals and better discounts on certain products.

Before hitting the Black Friday in July in event, customers can also look for savings for the Fourth of July. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target are slashing prices for the holiday.

Keep up with CNET.com/deals and follow us at @CNETDeals on Twitter. You can also check out our CNET Deals text alerts for hand-picked deals during major sales events and install our CNET Shopping browser extension to help find the best price for your purchases.