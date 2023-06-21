Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Watch for Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only place to shop 'til you drop.

kourtjackson-rv
kourtjackson-rv
Kourtnee Jackson Writer
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming, the newest re
  Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
See full bio
Kourtnee Jackson
Best Buy flash sale featuring LG TV, SWFT e-bike, Roku, MacBook Air and Apple Watch

You'll be able to check out markdowns on all types of tech items at Best Buy.

 CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

On Wednesday, Best Buy announced Black Friday in July, its own summer sales event to counter Amazon's Prime Day 2023 specials this season. Customers won't have to wait until November to snag deals on electronics and other tech products when the event runs from July 10 through July 12. 

Shoppers can find discounts on TVs, e-bikes, smartwatches, laptops and other items from major brands, including Samsung, Sony and Apple. Offers are available to customers who shop online, via the app or at Best Buy stores in person. Additionally, if you're enrolled in My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total, you'll have access to exclusive membership deals and better discounts on certain products. 

Before hitting the Black Friday in July in event, customers can also look for savings for the Fourth of July. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target are slashing prices for the holiday. 

Keep up with CNET.com/deals and follow us at @CNETDeals on Twitter. You can also check out our CNET Deals text alerts for hand-picked deals during major sales events and install our CNET Shopping browser extension to help find the best price for your purchases.

