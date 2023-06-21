Target Circle Week: 7-Day Sales Event Is Coming in July

Target is kicking off its Circle Week sales event on July 9, the retailer announced on Wednesday. The week-long shopping bonanza seemingly takes aim at Amazon Prime Day, a two-day shopping event, with discounts available through July 15. Deals are offered exclusively for Target Circle members.

Circle customers can save up to 50% on beauty, tech, food and household products, including markdowns on brands such as Cat & Jack, Dyson and Keurig. Select kids clothing and summer items like pools and water toys are also getting discounted. Target provided a preview for price drops and deals for the upcoming sales event, which includes opportunities to score a gift card:

Spend $40 on beauty and health products, receive a $10 Target gift card.

Get 20% off all Barbie.

Spend $50 on household essentials, receive a $15 Target gift card.

Save $30 on Keurig K-Mini (sale $60, regularly $90).

Save $350 on Lenovo 15.6-inch touchscreen IdeaPad 3i laptop (sale $390, regularly $740).

Save $130 on Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum (sale $300, regularly $430).

If you haven't signed up for Target Circle, the company's free loyalty program, you can join here and receive access to deals, rewards and Circle Week discounts. Circle members can shop in-store, online or via the app.

Target isn't the only retailer offering major discounts in mid-July. In addition to Prime Day, you can shop deals from Best Buy and Walmart to save money on tech, furniture, bedding, pet items and more.

