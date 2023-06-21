Amazon Prime Day 2023 Announced: 48-Hour Sale Kicks Off July 11

It's official: Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale will take place on July 11 and 12. After weeks of speculation around when the summer sale would kick off, the company on Monday announced the Prime Day dates for this year's sale. Like last year, the event is happening in the second week of July, just after Fourth of July sales are likely to be wrapping up.

Early Prime Day deals happening now

As in previous years, Amazon's Prime Day will be a 48-hour deal extravaganza offering members-only savings for Prime customers. It's one of the biggest sales on the calendar and Amazon has provided some details about what shoppers can expect from the 2023 event.

Included in the announcement is a preview of some of the brands taking part in next month's event, such as Sony, Bose, Peloton, Yeti, Victoria's Secret and Anker. Select early deals on Amazon devices, AmazonBasics products and more are also available right now for Prime members so you can kickstart your savings sooner.

A couple of new event features are launching this year for Prime Day, including select invite-only deals as well as savings when shopping off Amazon using its Buy with Prime function. The former offers first dibs on some of Prime Day's best deals that Amazon expects to sell out, such as including 75% off Amazon's 43-inch Fire TV Omni Series, 43% off SodaStrea E-Terra, 55% off JBL Live 660NC noise canceling headphones, and 36% off Acer Swift X laptop, among others. Amazon has also partnered with select third-party retailers to offer Buy with Prime savings at sites like Anker, Wyze and Briogeo Hair Care.

"Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "With Invite-only deals, we're adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line."

Prime Day will be an international affair, taking place in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.