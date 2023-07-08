'Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead': How to Watch the Series From Anywhere

July is a jam-packed month for new anime releases, and arguably one of the most anticipated is the adaptation of Haro Aso's horror-comedy manga Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which hits screens around the world this weekend.

The show follows the story of Akira, a 20-something office worker on the brink of burnout from his dull job. His previously humdrum life gets turned upside down when Tokyo gets hit by a zombie apocalypse.

Embracing the unexpected turn of events, Akira decides to tick off items on a bucket list of everything he wants to experience firsthand before the undead manage to get to him.

The release of the anime version proceeds an eagerly anticipated live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead that's set to hit Netflix in August.

Read more: Best Anime Streaming Services for 2023

Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

When to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

The subtitled version of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is set to hit no less than three different streaming platforms simultaneously in the US, with the show premiering on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix on July 9 at 2 a.m. PT (5 a.m. ET). New episodes will be available to stream every Sunday.

Viewers in the UK, Australia, Latin America and Canada can also watch at the same time via Crunchyroll.

Dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian are expected to be released later this year.

Read more: Best Streaming Service of 2023

How to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead from anywhere on VPN

So, what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out CNET's roundup of the best VPN deals.

How to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the US

Sarah Tew/CNET Hulu Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in, from $10 a month. See at Hulu

Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the US, UK, Canada and Australia with Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Crunchyroll Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead worldwide Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there's a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. You may also choose a $10-a-month plan or the $14-per-month plan for more features. There's a free 14-day trial for new subscribers. In the UK the service starts at £4.99 a month. It's AUS$10.99 in Australia and CAN$7.99 in Canada. And there's a free 14-day trial offered in all three regions. $8 at Crunchyroll

Tips for streaming Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead using a VPN

