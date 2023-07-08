X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Best Earplugs to Prevent Hearing LossAmazon's New Echo BudsCNET CouponsChatGPT in the ClassroomBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

'Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead': How to Watch the Series From Anywhere

Get ready for the zombie apocalypse!

kevin-lynch-profile-image
kevin-lynch-profile-image
Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
See full bio
Kevin Lynch
4 min read
See at ExpressVPN
Express VPN
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming
See at ExpressVPN
See at Hulu
hulu-logo-2022-273
Hulu
Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
See at Hulu
$7 at Netflix
Netflix logo on a phone
Netflix
Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the US
$7 at Netflix
$8 at Crunchyroll
crunchyroll.png
Crunchyroll
Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead worldwide
$8 at Crunchyroll

July is a jam-packed month for new anime releases, and arguably one of the most anticipated is the adaptation of Haro Aso's horror-comedy manga Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which hits screens around the world this weekend.

The show follows the story of Akira, a 20-something office worker on the brink of burnout from his dull job. His previously humdrum life gets turned upside down when Tokyo gets hit by a zombie apocalypse.

Embracing the unexpected turn of events, Akira decides to tick off items on a bucket list of everything he wants to experience firsthand before the undead manage to get to him. 

The release of the anime version proceeds an eagerly anticipated live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead that's set to hit Netflix in August.

Read moreBest Anime Streaming Services for 2023

Composite promotional image of anime show Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.
Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

When to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

The subtitled version of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is set to hit no less than three different streaming platforms simultaneously in the US, with the show premiering on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix on July 9 at 2 a.m. PT (5 a.m. ET). New episodes will be available to stream every Sunday. 

Viewers in the UK, Australia, Latin America and Canada can also watch at the same time via Crunchyroll. 

Dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian are expected to be released later this year.

Read more: Best Streaming Service of 2023

How to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead from anywhere on VPN 

So, what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network. 

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. 

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out CNET's roundup of the best VPN deals

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

How to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the US

hulu-logo-2022-273
Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu

Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in, from $10 a month.

See at Hulu
Netflix logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

Netflix

Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the US

The service currently offers subscriptions that cost between $7 and $20 per month in the US.

$7 at Netflix

Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the US, UK, Canada and Australia with Crunchyroll

crunchyroll.png
Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

Carries Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead worldwide

Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there's a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. You may also choose a $10-a-month plan or the $14-per-month plan for more features. There's a free 14-day trial for new subscribers. 

In the UK the service starts at £4.99 a month. It's AUS$10.99 in Australia and CAN$7.99 in Canada. And there's a free 14-day trial offered in all three regions.

$8 at Crunchyroll

Tips for streaming Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs, like Roku, don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software