The 14 Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in July 2023

Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dark Gathering and more will keep you busy this season.

5 min read
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
See at Hulu
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2
See at Netflix
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
See at Hidive
Dark Gathering
See at Crunchyroll
Undead Murder Farce
Now that anime fans have bid farewell to Demon Slayer season 3, it's time for a fresh stack of series to indulge in for the summer. And there is a lot happening in July, including the return of Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach, and the debut of My Happy Marriage. By the first week of the month, Crunchyroll will have added 15 Dragon Ball Z movies to its platform.

Series like One Piece will continue, but if you're looking for something new to watch this month, you can start with this list.

Here's a look at some of the anime releases for July on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services

Hero/Daisuke Hagiwara/Square Enix

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

The popular romance series is back for a second season and likely follows the relationship between Hori and Miyamura after graduation. Will they make it to the altar and stay together forever? Watch the season 2 premiere on July 1 on Crunchyroll. 

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

It's been over two years since Jujutsu made its smash debut onscreen, and its highly anticipated second season is set to premiere on July 6. Return to Yuji's story and strap in for two cours in this installment that will adapt Gojo's Past arc (yay, flashbacks) and the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Who doesn't love a good reincarnation story? This one isn't about slime or a sword, but a human named Hakkon who dies in an accident and is reborn as a vending machine in a fantasy dungeon world. With his speech limited to automated phrases and an inability to move on his own, he has to figure out how to live. Befriending a stranger named Boxxo makes things interesting -- and adventurous. It starts streaming on Crunchyroll on July 5. 
Tite Kubo/Shueisha/TV Tokyo/dentsu/Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2
Get into the conflict between Ichigo and Uryu when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returns on July 8. In addition to dealing with the Quincy fighters, the next phase of the story will also show a mysterious monster in Soul Society and introduce some new characters. Prepare for some action-packed fight scenes as the Soul Reapers face their nemesis. Available to stream on Hulu in the US.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Watch Red Ribbon androids battle Piccolo and Goku in a film that has its antagonists questioning which side is really good. Stream it exclusively on Crunchyroll on July 12.

Oshi no Ko

If you haven't checked out one of this year's sleeper hits, you can binge Oshi no Ko in July. A doctor is tasked with secretly delivering the babies of a superstar but he's murdered the night of the births and is reincarnated as one of her twins. Sounds complicated, right? Mysterious murders, curious family dynamics and the entertainment industry take center stage in the Oshi no Ko. The season finale dropped on June 28, and you can stream the story about Ruby, Aquamarine and Ai Hoshino on Hidive.

Hell's Paradise

Adapted from Yuji Kaku's manga, the story follows a group of misfits on a mission in old Japan. It's described as a Suicide Squad-like setup -- except it's during the Edo period and sword blades are the punishment for anyone who veers off the path. The season 1 finale airs on July 1, and you can stream the entire series exclusively on Crunchyroll.  
Kotaro Takata/Shogakukan/Shueisha/Viz

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Akira hates his corporate gig, so when a zombie apocalypse takes over, he decides it's time to live it up. With 100 items to tick off on his bucket list, he's determined not to let anyone ruin his life. Tune in to see where he ranks on the happiness scale when the comedy anime Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead drops on Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll on July 9.

My Happy Marriage

If you enjoyed the manga, you'll want to watch the animated adaptation of My Happy Marriage. Miyo thinks she's leaving an abusive family situation behind for a better life, but her fiancé Kiyoka Kudou has a bad rep. Feeling defeated, she thinks she's meant to live a sad existence. Kiyoka turns out to be way different than what she expected. You can watch the lighthearted love story on Netflix on July 5.

Liar, Liar

Students on Academy Island use lies and deceit while engaging in the "Games" to earn the top rank. If you like rom-coms, tune in to see Hiroto use his mind to outwit the reigning champ, maintain his position and maybe fall in love. Watch the series on Crunchyroll beginning July 8.
Kenichi Kondo/Shueisha/Dark Gathering Anime Production Committee

Dark Gathering
The series brings Kenichi Kondo's horror manga to life on the small screen. Traumatized after a bad encounter with a ghost, psychic Keitaro Gentoga becomes a hermit. He rejoins the world to tutor a child genius named Yayoi Houzuki, who also happens to be a medium. She's determined to track down the spirit behind her mother's disappearance, and she drags a reluctant Keitaro into her paranormal quest. The series premieres on HiDive in July.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5

Season 4 ended in March, so viewers have not had to wait long to pick up where things left off with Atsushi and the Armed Detective Agency. After all the drama at Sky Casino and the agency trying to clear its name, there were still some loose ends. This season finds Kamui going after every detective, leaving the agency's fate up in the air. Stream it on Crunchyroll starting July 12.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer season 2

Satan has to get a job at a fast food joint to make ends meet when he's transported to present day Japan. His archenemy Emilia also has to figure things out in the new world, and the dynamic between the two starts to change. That includes the arrival of a small child. Season 2 lands on Crunchyroll on July 13.
Yugo Aosaki/Kodansha/The Cage Users

Undead Murder Farce
A mystery series set in Europe in the 1800s, Undead Murder Farce takes you into a world full of supernatural creatures and a trio of otherworldly heroes. Follow disembodied head Aya Rindo, the "Demon Killer" Tsugaru Shunichi and Shizuku Hasei as they solve whodunits and search for Aya Rindo's body. Season 1 of the series premieres on Crunchyroll on July 5.

