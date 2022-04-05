YouTube TV vs. Sling TV: Which Live TV Streaming Service is Best For You?

So you have Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, but you want to bolster your binge-watching sessions with actual live TV channels. Or maybe you've decided it's time to cut the cable TV cord to save money and hassle, but you don't want to lose live news and sports. We've tested all six of the major live TV-streaming services, and two of them came out on top: Sling TV and YouTube TV. Both CNET's Editors' Choice recipients stream a bunch of channels live to your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV streamer or smart TV and enable you to ditch the cable box. So how do you choose between them?

If money isn't a concern, YouTube TV is the best choice, with more channels and an excellent cloud DVR. But it does cost $65 per month. Budget-level Sling TV Blue is the superior value at just $35 per month, but it has roughly half as many channels and a less sophisticated DVR. Which one is right for you?

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to save a little money, and don't mind missing out on local channels, then Sling TV -- in particular the Sling Blue package -- is the best of the budget services. It's not as comprehensive as YouTube but, with the addition of an antenna or an AirTV 2 DVR, it's an unbeatable value. Read our Sling TV review.

Sling TV and YouTube TV compared

Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) Sling Orange & Blue ($50) YouTube TV ($65)

See at Sling See at Sling See at Sling See at YouTube TV Number of popular channels (out of 100) 25 36 40 67 Locals included No NBC and Fox in select cities NBC and Fox in select cities ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and PBS in most markets Simultaneous streams 1 3 up to 4 3 ($20 for unlimited) Cloud DVR included 50 hours ($5 for 200 hours) 50 hours ($5 for 200 hours) 50 hours ($5 for 200 hours) Yes (unlimited)

Cost: Sling is cheaper and has more options

Sling TV: Sling offers three different tiers of plans: Blue ($35), Orange ($35) and Orange & Blue ($50) with a mix of channels available. Signing up for the basic Sling TV is cheap, but the costs can pile up once you start adding channels or features. It costs an extra $5 a month for a DVR, for example, or $5 to add packages such as Comedy, Sports and Kids, which include extra channels such as TV Land, NBA TV and Disney Junior, respectively.

Sling TV is known for its promotions, and it is on its service for the first month: Blue, Orange or the combo Orange & Blue are all $10 off.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV costs $65 and doesn't offer any add-on channel packages, although it does have a handful of single-channel add-ons including Showtime and EPIX. This one-price approach mitigates the paralysis of choice a little bit. While it's not the best value, YouTube does offer the $20 4K Plus upgrade, which gives power users unlimited streams in the home, and access to a limited selection of 4K content.

Channels: YouTube wins hands-down

YouTube TV offers almost twice the number of channels of Sling Blue, in addition to the major local channels (including PBS) in most markets.

Sling TV offers few to no local channels, depending on your package and where you live. Sling Blue offers Fox and NBC in a handful of major markets but the Orange package has none. Why get Orange at all? If you want sports, and especially ESPN. Yet, if you want a few more channels (and live in the right market for the local channels) then Blue might be more enticing.

Sling's $50 Orange & Blue package combines the two packages, but as it only adds four more channels out of the 100 most popular (including ESPN and Disney) it represents fairly poor value. Get YouTube TV instead.

You can check see how the YouTube TV and Sling differ in their channel lineups in this handy chart, or just scroll to the end of this article, but here's a quick summary of the main missing channels:

Major channels missing from Sling Orange: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Bravo, Animal Planet, Fox News, FS1, FX, MLB Network, MSNBC, Nickelodeon, USA Network

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Bravo, Animal Planet, Fox News, FS1, FX, MLB Network, MSNBC, Nickelodeon, USA Network Major channels missing from Sling Blue: ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, Disney Channel, ESPN, Fox News, MLB Network, Nickelodeon

ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, Disney Channel, ESPN, Fox News, MLB Network, Nickelodeon Major channels missing from YouTube TV: A&E, Comedy Central, History, Lifetime, Nickelodeon

Usability: Pretty much a tie

The menus and interfaces on both are relatively utilitarian, especially in the Roku versions. If you're an Apple TV user things are a little better -- e.g. the Sling interface now offers thumbnails which is a helpful addition.

YouTube TV: In general the YouTube TV interface is easier to use, and not just to people used to using regular YouTube. If you're using the desktop or app versions, Google's streamer offers a more streamlined structure that's also nicer on the eye.

Sling TV: Sling TV was the worst-looking live TV streamer for the longest time, and we kind of forgave it that because it was so cheap. However, a recent upgrade has meant it's both easier to use and easier on the eye. Sling has shaved down the number of button presses needed to watch a live show from the guide -- three down to one -- which makes it now on a par with YouTube TV.

The difference in number of simultaneous streams is worth noting, especially for families and other households who watch a lot of TV. YouTube TV lets you stream to three different devices -- say the living room TV, a bedroom TV and a tablet -- at the same time. So does Sling TV Blue. But with you can only watch one stream at a time. Trading up to Sling TV's Orange & Blue package delivers up to four streams at once, but only one of them can be from an Orange-only channel. You still can't watch ESPN on two separate TVs simultaneously, for example.

YouTube TV's biggest usability advantage is its excellent cloud DVR: It's included in the cost, offers unlimited storage and works great, much like the hardware DVR inside your cable box. Sling TV also offers a cloud DVR and it has 50 hours of storage; upping that to 200 hours (and adding the ability to "protect" recordings from erasure) costs an extra $5 per month.

Which service is best for you?

If you want to save the most money, Sling TV offers a compelling mix of cable-only programming and recent changes to the interface mean it's also fun to use. Sure, you lose access to locals but an antenna can fix that very cheaply, and you're still paying a lot less than on many cable TV packages. On the other hand, the $65 YouTube TV is inching closer to cable bundle territory, with the caveat being that it comes without any contracts. It's worth contemplating YouTube TV for the extra $30 a month if you want the greater channel selection, the inclusion of local channels and a great DVR.

Channel comparison

Below you'll find a chart that's a smaller version of this massive channel comparison. It contains the top 100 channels from each service. Some notes:

Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.



= The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name. No = The channel isn't available at all on that service.



= The channel isn't available at all on that service. $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on.



= The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on. Not every channel a service carries is listed, just the "top 100" as determined by CNET's editors. Minor channels like AXS TV, CNBC World, Discovery Life, GSN, POP and Universal Kids didn't make the cut.

Regional sports networks -- channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams -- are not listed. In general YouTube TV has more RSNs but it varies widely by area. To find out if your local RSN is available you can search YouTube TV by zip code here and search .