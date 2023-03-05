World Baseball Classic 2023: Schedule, Format, Rosters, How to Watch and Stream From Anywhere

Spring training games have just begun, but many Major League baseball players will soon be taking a two-week break from practices and practice games in Arizona and Florida to play for their country in the World Baseball Classic.

With a roster of 30 MLB players, Team USA enters the tournament as the defending champion. The Dominican Republic (winner in 2013) and Japan (two-time champ, in 2009 and 2006) loom as the biggest obstacles to an American repeat.

The tournament runs from March 7 to 21. Games will be shown on Fox, FS1, FS2 and Fox Deportes. In addition, three early-round games will be shown live on the Fox-owned Tubi streaming app. Here's everything you need to know to watch the WBC, with or without cable.

What is the schedule and format of the WBC? Twenty teams will play in this year's tournament, up from 16 teams in past years. There are four different pools of five teams each. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, at which point it becomes an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. Pool play: March 7 to 15 Quarterfinals: March 15 to 18 Semifinals: March 19 and 20 Championship: March 21

Where are the WBC games being played? The tournament will be held in four locations, two in the US and two in Asia: LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins) in Miami

Chase Field (home of the Arizona Diamondbacks) in Phoenix

Tokyo Dome in Tokyo

Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan

Which countries are playing in the World Baseball Classic? Here's how the 20 teams are arranged in the four pools: Pool A Cuba

Netherlands

Italy

Chinese Taipei

Panama Pool A will play its games in Taiwan. Pool B Japan

South Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic Pool B will play its games in Japan. Pool C United States

Mexico

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain Pool C will play its games in Phoenix. Pool D Dominican Republic

Venezuela

Puerto Rico

Israel

Nicaragua Pool D will play its games in Miami. Pool A and B quarterfinals will be played in Japan. Pool C and D quarterfinals will be played in Miami. The semifinals and championship game will be played in Miami.

Who are the biggest MLB stars playing in the WBC? USA: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado Dominican Republic: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Rafael Devers, Juan Soto, Wander Franco, Julio Rodríguez, Sandy Alcantara Japan: Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish Venezuela: Ronald Acuña Jr., Jose Altuve Netherlands: Xander Bogaerts Puerto Rico: Francisco Lindor Canada: Freddie Freeman You can see the full roster for each WBC team here.

When does Team USA play? Here's the schedule for the US team's four games in Pool C: Game 1 vs. Great Britain: March 11 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on Fox

Game 2 vs. Mexico: March 12 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) on FS1

Game 3 vs. Canada: March 13 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) on FS1

Game 4 vs. Colombia: March 15 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) on FS1 The tournament starts at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT) on March 7 with the first game between Cuba and the Netherlands. You can see the full WBC schedule here.

How can I watch the World Baseball Classic?



You can watch the WBC on Fox, FS1, FS2 and Fox Deportes with a live TV streaming service, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area. The key channel for the WBC is FS1, which will not only show three of Team USA's first four games but will also show both semifinal games and the title game.

Games can also be streamed live online through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app, but you'll need to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login. You don't need an account to watch the three games on the free, ad-supported Tubi streaming service.

Sling/CNET Sling's $40-a-month Blue package includes Fox and FS1, but it carries Fox only in a handful of areas. It does not offer Fox Deportes. You can add FS2 for an extra $11 a month. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and FS2 but not Fox Deportes. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and FS2. To watch Spanish-language broadcasts on Fox Deportes, you will need to spring for FuboTV's $86-a-month plan. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month package includes Fox and FS1. You need to spend $110 to also get FS2. Fox Deportes is not offered. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

How to use a VPN to watch the WBC from anywhere

If you're traveling outside your home country and want to watch the WBC, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming, there is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to WBC broadcasts, which comes in handy if you find yourself unable to view the games locally. A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

If you can't find a convenient opportunity to watch the WBC where you live, using a VPN with a US-based server should provide access to some or all of the streaming options listed below. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. See our list of best VPNs for more and check out other great VPN deals taking place right now.

