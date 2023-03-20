World Baseball Classic 2023: How to Watch Japan vs. Mexico Tonight From Anywhere

Japan and Mexico face off tonight in Miami with a spot in the World Baseball Classic championship on the line. Roki Sasaki, a 21-year-old whose fastball routinely tops 100 mph, will start on the mound for Japan opposite lefty Patrick Sandoval for Mexico. The winner will take on the US in the WBC championship on Tuesday night. The US knocked out Cuba 14-2 on Sunday night in the first semifinal game behind two home runs by Trea Turner to advance to the final.

First pitch for the Japan-Mexico game is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on FS1. Here's everything you need to know to watch the WBC semifinals and finals, with or without cable.

What is the schedule and format of the WBC? Twenty teams started in the tournament and eight advanced out of pool play and into the quarterfinals, at which point it has become an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. Three teams remain after the US beat Cuba on Sunday in the first semifinal game. Here's the remaining schedule: Semifinals: Japan vs. Mexico: Monday at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on FS1

Championship game: US vs. Japan/Mexico winner: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on FS1



Where are the WBC games being played? The semifinals and final game will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the Miami Marlins.

Who are the biggest MLB stars still playing in the WBC? USA: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado Japan: Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish Mexico: Randy Arozarena You can see the full roster for each WBC team here.

How can I watch the World Baseball Classic?



You can watch the rest of the WBC on FS1 and Fox Deportes with a live TV streaming service, but keep in mind that not every service carries every network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

Games can also be streamed live online through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app, but you'll need to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login.

Fox Sports has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox.

Sling/CNET Sling's $40-a-month Blue package includes FS1 but it does not offer Fox Deportes. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month (increasing to $73 next month) and includes FS1 but not Fox Deportes. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes FS1. To watch Spanish-language broadcasts on Fox Deportes, you will need to spring for FuboTV's $86-a-month plan. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Directv stream DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month package includes FS1. Fox Deportes is not offered. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

How to use a VPN to watch the WBC from anywhere

If you're traveling outside your home country and want to watch the WBC, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming, there is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to WBC broadcasts, which comes in handy if you find yourself unable to view the games locally. A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

If you can't find a convenient opportunity to watch the WBC where you live, using a VPN with a US-based server should provide access to some or all of the streaming options listed below. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. See our list of best VPNs for more and check out other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

