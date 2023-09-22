Watch 'The Continental': How to Stream the 'John Wick' Prequel From Anywhere
More assassin action in this TV spin-off of the smash-hit movie franchise.
Hot on the heels of the fourth John Wick movie hitting cinemas earlier this year comes The Continental. The made-for-TV prequel is now available to stream.
Exclusive to Peacock in the US, and Amazon Prime in much of the rest of the world, the three-part miniseries heads back to the 1970s and focuses on the origin story of key character Winston.
Colin Woodell takes on the role of the younger Winston, played by Ian McShane in the films. We watch as Winston goes about setting up the hotel called The Continental, a refuge for assassins where John Wick will later spend an extended stay.
While the timeline makes it unlikely Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Wick, the cast does include Mel Gibson in the role of the prequel's main antagonist, Cormac. Albert Hughes, director of From Hell and The Book of Eli, helms the first and third episodes.
Don't miss a moment of the action by following our guide to watching The Continental from anywhere in the world.
When is The Continental released?
The show makes its debut in the US on Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT), with the following two episodes arriving weekly at the same time. The final episode will be ready to stream on Oct. 6. It's a similar schedule for viewers in Canada, Australia and the UK, with the first episode hitting Amazon Prime Video at 8 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. BST in the UK, and 10 p.m. AEST in Australia on Friday, Sept. 22. The remaining episodes hit the service at the same time on the two following Fridays.
How to watch The Continental from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch The Continental in the US
Peacock costs $6 a month for the ad-based version, or $12 a month for Peacock Premium Plus, which removes any ad-related interruptions, as well as giving you the option to download select content to watch offline. Note there are some ads on the Premium Plus subscription due to content licensing agreements.
If you're a Spectrum or Xfinity internet customer, you may have free access to the platform right now. Read our Peacock review.
How to stream The Continental in the UK, Canada and Australia
An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $10 a month or $99 for the year in Canada, and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia.
The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months of more is that you can stream The Continental without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial.
Tips for streaming The Continental using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming The Continental may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software