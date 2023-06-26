Free Peacock Premium: You May Qualify if You Have Xfinity Internet or Spectrum

Peacock once offered a free subscription tier to access its tens of thousands of hours of shows, movies, sports and originals. It's the home of Universal films, NBC shows and Bravo hits. But for new customers, its programming is restricted to premium members only.

The only way to watch new theatrical releases, NBC shows, Bravo hits Poker Face, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, Premier League matches, WWE and other content in full is with a Peacock Premium subscription.

Two paid tiers are available: ad-based Peacock Premium, at $5 a month, and Premium Plus, the ad-free version that costs $10 monthly. However, if you use certain cable companies, you could take advantage of discounts on the price of Peacock -- or even get Peacock Premium free.

Peacock provides Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers a basic premium account if they have a NOW TV subscription. Meanwhile, Spectrum video and broadband customers get an extended free trial of Peacock, thanks to a deal with parent company Charter Communications. Qualified Spectrum TV customers get a yearlong free trial, and qualified Spectrum internet customers get 90 days.

Here's how to snag a deal.

Spectrum offers 3 or 12 months for free

Spectrum's deal applies to Spectrum TV customers for 12 months (with the exception of Basic or TV Essentials tier plans) and Spectrum internet users for three months. New Peacock Premium subscribers can sign up for the Spectrum deal on Peacock's website, but existing Peacock customers will have to cancel their current subscriptions to sign up for this offer. Visit Peacock's help center for instructions on how to switch.

If you cancel your Spectrum TV service during the free 12-month period, your Peacock Premium will be unlinked and canceled. But if you have Spectrum internet in addition to the cable TV service, you can link your Spectrum account to Peacock Premium for the 90-day access deal. This doesn't apply to customers who only have Spectrum internet. If you disconnect internet service during the 90-day promotional period, your Peacock Premium will be canceled. This offer is valid until Dec. 7, 2023.

Peacock Premium for Xfinity internet subscribers



As of June 26, Xfinity cable customers can no longer get Peacock Premium for free. However, if you have Xfinity internet and sign up for Comcast's NOW TV streaming service, you're eligible for a free Peacock Premium subscription. NOW TV is a new streaming platform that includes more than 40 live channels from A&E, AMC and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as 20-plus integrated FAST channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost. NOW costs $20 a month, doesn't require equipment and can be canceled anytime.

Xfinity internet customers can sign up for NOW TV through Xfinity's website. You can activate your Peacock Premium subscription via email after setting up NOW or by logging in to your account.

Though the ad-supported Peacock Premium is available for free with these deals, you can always upgrade your account to Premium Plus for an ad-free viewing experience at an additional cost.