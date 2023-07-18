X
Watch 'Love Island USA' 2023: Stream Season 5 Anywhere for Free

The stateside version of the smash-hit relationship reality show has another summer outing in Fiji.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Jared DiPane Managing Editor, Commerce
Jared DiPane is a Managing Editor on CNET's Commerce Team. He leads a team which helps find and deliver all the best deals and tips on how to maximize your money. With over 10 years of experience, he's managed commerce content and initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not deal hunting, he's likely spending time with his family, building something or researching his next big purchase.
Expertise Deals and Shopping Tips
A new group of 10 singletons are all ready to check in to a luxury villa in the tropical paradise of Fiji for the latest installment of Love Island USA.

Once again exclusive to Peacock in the US, the network is promising "bigger twists and turns than ever before" for the hugely popular reality show, with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland returning as host.

Among the contestants on a quest to couple up and capture the hearts of the TV-viewing public are criminal justice student Anna Kurdys, Missouri microbiologist Destiny Davis, chiropractic student Marco Donatelli and Spanish wrestler Victor Gonzalez.

Don't miss a moment of all the steamy drama from Fiji by following our guide to watching Love Island USA season 5 from anywhere in the world.

When does Love Island USA season 5 start?

In the US, season 5 of Love Island USA starts on Tuesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes streaming Thursday through Tuesday thereafter at the same time. This season will run for six weeks.

How to watch Love Island USA season 5 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Love Island USA season 5 in the US

Peacock

The home of Love Island USA

Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 per month or $50 annually. Its ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $10 per month or $100 annually. If you're a Spectrum or Xfinity internet customer, you may have free access to the platform right now. Read our Peacock review.

Can I stream Love Island USA in the UK?

ITV

Carries previous seasons of Love Island USA in the UK

Fans in the UK have a wait in store for watching Love Island USA season 5. The good news is that the show is produced by ITV Entertainment, so it's something of a formality that it will appear on the network at some point soon, with previous seasons of Love Island USA having been broadcast on ITVBe.

In the meantime you can watch all four previous seasons of Love Island USA, as well as the ongoing current season of Love Island UK, for free via the network's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Can I stream Love Island USA in Australia?

Channel 9

Carries Love Island UK in Australia

It's a similar story Down Under, with no confirmed broadcaster or release date for Love Island USA in Australia.

Having broadcast previous seasons of both Love Island USA and Love Island UK, as well as being the home of the show's Australian version, it's looking like free-to-air Channel 9 will be the place to watch season 5.

In the meantime, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now, has all four previous seasons of Love Island USA on demand and is also showing the current season of Love Island UK.

Watch Love Island USA season 5 in Canada

CTV

CTV

Carries Love Island USA season 5 in Canada

The great news for Canadian reality TV show fans is that they can watch Love Island USA season 5 in tandem with American viewers and for free. Episodes will be available to watch on demand from Thursday through to Tuesday each week from July 18 via CTV, as well as the CTV website and mobile app.

Tips for streaming Love Island USA season 5 using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

