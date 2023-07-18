Watch 'Love Island USA' 2023: Stream Season 5 Anywhere for Free

A new group of 10 singletons are all ready to check in to a luxury villa in the tropical paradise of Fiji for the latest installment of Love Island USA.

Once again exclusive to Peacock in the US, the network is promising "bigger twists and turns than ever before" for the hugely popular reality show, with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland returning as host.

Among the contestants on a quest to couple up and capture the hearts of the TV-viewing public are criminal justice student Anna Kurdys, Missouri microbiologist Destiny Davis, chiropractic student Marco Donatelli and Spanish wrestler Victor Gonzalez.

Don't miss a moment of all the steamy drama from Fiji by following our guide to watching Love Island USA season 5 from anywhere in the world.

When does Love Island USA season 5 start?

In the US, season 5 of Love Island USA starts on Tuesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes streaming Thursday through Tuesday thereafter at the same time. This season will run for six weeks.

How to watch Love Island USA season 5 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Love Island USA season 5 in the US

Can I stream Love Island USA in the UK?



ITV ITV Carries previous seasons of Love Island USA in the UK Fans in the UK have a wait in store for watching Love Island USA season 5. The good news is that the show is produced by ITV Entertainment, so it's something of a formality that it will appear on the network at some point soon, with previous seasons of Love Island USA having been broadcast on ITVBe. In the meantime you can watch all four previous seasons of Love Island USA, as well as the ongoing current season of Love Island UK, for free via the network's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere. See at ITV

Can I stream Love Island USA in Australia?

Channel 9 Carries Love Island UK in Australia It's a similar story Down Under, with no confirmed broadcaster or release date for Love Island USA in Australia. Having broadcast previous seasons of both Love Island USA and Love Island UK, as well as being the home of the show's Australian version, it's looking like free-to-air Channel 9 will be the place to watch season 5. In the meantime, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now, has all four previous seasons of Love Island USA on demand and is also showing the current season of Love Island UK. See at 9Now

Watch Love Island USA season 5 in Canada



CTV CTV Carries Love Island USA season 5 in Canada The great news for Canadian reality TV show fans is that they can watch Love Island USA season 5 in tandem with American viewers and for free. Episodes will be available to watch on demand from Thursday through to Tuesday each week from July 18 via CTV, as well as the CTV website and mobile app. See at CTV

Tips for streaming Love Island USA season 5 using a VPN