Valentine's Day Streaming: New Irresistible Rom-Coms and Reality Shows to Binge

Valentine's Day is nearly here, and streaming services know it.

Streamers are packing this month with brand-new content fit for Feb. 14, from romantic comedies to reality TV premieres to Hallmark dramas. Netflix and Prime Video are leaning heavily into the lovefest, and you can find more to set your heart aflutter on Peacock and Hulu.

Because you deserve all the love this February, we've gathered up as many new romantic titles on streaming services as we could. Some big premieres include season 6 of Love Is Blind; the new rom-com Players, with Gina Rodriguez; and a fresh version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Whether you're watching with a significant other or embarking on a solo Valentine's-themed binge-a-thon, streaming services have plenty to offer in the love department.

Albert Camicioli/Hallmark Hallmark 'Loveuary 2024' films (February, Hallmark Channel and Peacock) If you thought you could once again turn to the Hallmark Channel for romance, you're right. In February, the network is releasing four new movies celebrating the works of Jane Austen. (Plus one additional film, A Taste of Love). If you have a subscription to Peacock, you can watch the films live as they air on the East Coast or stream them on demand during a 72-hour period that starts the day after they air. February releases (all premiere on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central): Paging Mr. Darcy, Feb. 3.



Love & Jane, Feb. 10.



An American in Austen, Feb. 17.

A Taste of Love, Feb. 19.

Sense and Sensibility, Feb. 24. See at Peacock

David Lee/Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith (out now on Prime Video) Two strangers' new jobs at a spy agency come with an arranged marriage in this Prime Video reimagining of the 2005 action-comedy. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play the titular roles. You can watch all eight episodes on Prime Video now. See at Amazon

Ludovic Robert/Netflix One Day (out now on Netflix) This British Netflix series shares its source material -- a book by David Nicholls -- with a 2009 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. The love story takes place over decades and spans 14 episodes. See at Netflix

Amazon MGM Studios Upgraded (out now on Prime Video) In this rom-com, a work trip and a white lie lead to opportunity for an intern dreaming of a career in the art world. In addition to Riverdale star Camila Mendes, the movie includes Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux. See at Amazon

John Fleenor/Disney The Bachelor season 28 (Mondays on ABC, Tuesdays on Hulu) Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor kicked off in late January, but his quest for love will continue in February. New episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central on ABC and land on Hulu the following day. See at Hulu

Amazon MGM Studios Five Blind Dates (Feb. 13, Prime Video) After she learns that the fate of her love life and her failing shop might be intertwined, 20-something Lia agrees to meet multiple suitors. The Australian film stars actor and influencer Shuang Hu. See at Amazon

Netflix Love Is Blind season 6 (Feb. 14, Netflix) Another season of Love Is Blind -- the Netflix reality show where singles date and pop the question without ever having seen each other -- debuts on Valentine's Day. But you won't be able to watch the entire season at once. Six episodes premiere first, followed by three more on Feb. 21, two more on Feb. 28 and the big finale on March 6. If you want to explore more romantic fare on Netflix, you can type the following into your browser, <http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER> and change the last part to the Netflix code 5475 or 502675 to see the corresponding collections of Romantic Comedies and Romantic Favorites. You can also view Netflix's official Valentine's Day Collection here. See at Netflix

K.C. Bailey/Netflix Players (Feb. 14, Netflix) Also a Valentine's Day release, Players is a rom-com starring Gina Rodriguez as a New York sportswriter named Mack with a routine of crafting hookup "plays" that result in one-night stands. But a charming war correspondent shakes things up. See at Netflix