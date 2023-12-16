You Don't Need Cable to Watch the Hallmark Channel. Here's How to Stream It

December is here, and the Hallmark Channel is all set to bring you a wave of holiday movies. While the channel's Christmas in July programming may have given you a taste of the festivities, fans can now truly dive into the holiday spirit. If you've missed out on Hallmark's countdown until now, don't fret: You can catch up and watch well into the new year.

Streaming is the answer for those without access to the Hallmark Channel through a cable or satellite TV provider. While you may already be watching Hallmark Movies & More content through a free, ad-supported television platform like Pluto TV, it's the Hallmark Channel that's flush with new titles this season. Here's where to stream it without cable and how a VPN can help your experience.

Hallmark Media

Watch the Hallmark Channel on Peacock

The least expensive streaming service that carries the Hallmark Channel is Peacock. The app features a Hallmark hub where you can watch new movie and TV series releases live as they air on the broadcast network, or stream them on demand for up to three days. In addition to watching Hallmark titles on demand, viewers can check out three live channels on the streaming service that run content 24/7: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Some Spanish-language content is also available.

Note: Ads play when you're viewing content in the channels section, regardless of subscription type.

James Martin/CNET Peacock Carries Hallmark Channel You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch Hallmark. It costs $6 a month for the ad-based version, or $12 a month for Peacock Premium Plus, which removes most commericals and gives you the option to download select content to watch offline. Note there are some ads on the Premium Plus subscription due to content licensing agreements. College students may be eligible for a discount on 12 months of Peacock Premium. You can also save by paying for a year upfront instead of 12 individual months. People with Instagram or Xfinity Internet may qualify for free Premium. $6 at Peacock

How to watch the Hallmark Channel on a live TV streaming service

Several live TV streaming platforms carry the network in their channel lineups, but we advise you to choose one that's best for your budget and content preferences. Philo is a budget-friendly option, and it offers a free trial period. To learn more about live TV streaming offerings, read our channel comparison and this matchup between YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Philo Philo Carries Hallmark Channel For $25 per month, Philo is the cheapest live TV subscription service out there. It offers over 70 live channels including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Watch new titles as they air live with the option to stream content on demand or save your favorites using the DVR. Read our Philo review to learn more. $25 at Philo

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV Carries Hallmark Channel The live TV streaming service offers the Hallmark Channel, and you can watch content live or on-demand. The platform costs $73 per month, and you can type in your ZIP code to see which local networks are available in your area in addition to the regular lineup. Read our YouTube TV review. See at YouTube TV

Watch Hallmark Channel from anywhere using a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to Hallmark content from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where the Hallmark Channel is streaming on Peacock (i.e. the US). Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream content on more than one device, it's possible that you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services restrict VPN access.