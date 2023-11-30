Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Seahawks vs. Cowboys Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch

The Cowboys and Seahawks are NFC playoff teams from a year ago heading in opposite directions. The 8-3 Cowboys have won three straight behind the steady play of quarterback Dak Prescott and an imposing defense led by All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.

The 6-5 Seahawks, meanwhile, have lost their last two games as their offense has struggled to find the end zone. Unless QB Geno Smith and his talented trio of receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba can turn it around, Seattle is in danger of falling out of the NFC Wild Card race. The Seahawks face a tough task on the road in Texas tonight, but could perhaps catch the Cowboys looking ahead to their titanic matchup next week against the division-leading Eagles.

Kickoff for the Seahawks-Cowboys game on Thursday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Amazon Prime Video and for free on Twitch.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, Twitch, NFL Plus and -- if you live in the home markets of the Seahawks or Cowboys -- a local network channel.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football tonight on Prime Video. David Jensen/Getty Images

With YouTube and YouTube TV now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, along with games also streaming on Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus, there's lots for NFL fans to keep track of this season. Check out our picks for the best live TV streaming services for NFL fans in 2023.

TNF streaming: Prime Video, Twitch and NFL Plus

Thursday Night Football games are streamed nationally on Amazon Prime Video, giving NFL fans more incentive than free two-day shipping to sign up for an Amazon Prime account, which costs $15 a month or $139 a year. You can also subscribe only to Prime Video for $9 a month.

Fans in the local market of each team playing on Thursday night will be able to watch on an over-the-air station, while those who don't pay for either of Amazon's services can watch for free on Prime Video's Twitch channel. (Twitch is also owned by Amazon.)

If you subscribe to NFL Plus, the league's $7-per-month streaming service (or $15 a month with Red Zone included), you can also stream the game without subscribing to Prime or Prime Video. Note that NFL Plus viewing is limited to watching on just a phone or tablet, not on a computer or TV.

Can I watch Thursday Night Football on local TV?

Yes, you can, if you live in the local market of either of the teams playing on Thursday. For this week, that's KCPQ Fox 13 in Seattle and KDFW Fox 4 in Dallas. There are two ways to watch local channels on your TV. The first is with a live TV streaming service. And the second is with an over-the-air antenna, if you live in an area that has good reception.

You can watch local networks with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the channel needed for the game in your particular area.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.