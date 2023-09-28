Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream Lions vs. Packers Tonight on Prime Video or Twitch

After three weeks, it already looks like a two-team race in the NFC North. The Packers and Lions sit at 2-1 while the Bears and Vikings are still searching for their first win of the year, which means tonight's victor will take early control of the division.

The Lions hope to get injured running back David Montgomery back for Thursday night to join rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in what has been an effective, two-headed rushing attack. They complement Detroit's passing game behind QB Jared Goff, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. The Packers are cautiously optimistic that star running back Aaron Jones and wideout Christian Watson can suit up against the Lions. Jones has missed the last two games, and Watson has yet to play this season. Both are weapons that would greatly aid Jordan Love, who is in his first season as the Packers' starting quarterback.

Kickoff for the Lions-Packers game on Thursday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) tonight with the game streaming nationally on Prime Video and for free on Twitch.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, Twitch, NFL Plus and -- if you live in the home markets of the Lions or Packers -- a local network channel.

The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

TNF Streaming: Prime Video, Twitch and NFL Plus

Thursday Night Football games are streamed nationally on Amazon Prime Video, giving NFL fans more incentive than free two-day shipping to sign up for an Amazon Prime account for $15 a month or $139 a year. You can also subscribe only to Prime Video for $9 a month.

Fans in the local market of each team playing on Thursday night will be able to watch on an over-the-air station, while those who don't pay for either of Amazon's services can watch for free on Prime Video's Twitch channel (Twitch is also owned by Amazon).

If you subscribe to NFL Plus, the league's $7-per-month streaming service (or $15 a month with Red Zone included), you can also stream the game without subscribing to Prime or Prime Video. Note that NFL Plus viewing is limited to watching on just a phone or tablet, not on a computer or TV.

Can I watch Thursday Night Football on local TV?

Yes, you can, if you live in the local market of either of the teams playing on Thursday. For this week, that's WJBK Fox 2 in Detroit and WITI Fox 6 in Milwaukee and Green Bay. There are two ways to watch local channels on your TV. The first is with a live TV streaming service. And the second is with an over-the-air antenna, if you live in an area that has good reception.

All five of the live TV streaming services carry Fox, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your particular area.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.