Texans vs. Ravens Livestream: How to Watch NFL Divisional Round Game Online Today

The Houston Texans' remarkable season gets its toughest test yet. After finishing with just three wins last year and taking quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, Houston has not only won the AFC South but also took down the Browns last week in the NFL's Wild Card round. On Saturday they head to Baltimore to take on the AFC's top-seeded Ravens.

After finishing the regular season at 13-4, Baltimore had last week off for a "bye" week. The Ravens enter the contest not only as the AFC's top team but also with Las Vegas' second-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN, ABC and streaming on ESPN Plus. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is available for Saturday's Divisional Round clash with the Texans after recovering from a calf injury. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Texans vs. Ravens: When and where?



This Divisional Round clash sees the Ravens host the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home of the Ravens.

Livestream the Texans vs. Ravens game in the US

The Texans-Ravens game is on ABC nationwide, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which carries the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.