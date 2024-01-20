X
Texans vs. Ravens Livestream: How to Watch NFL Divisional Round Game Online Today

Want to watch the Houston Texans play the Baltimore Ravens? Here's everything you need to stream Saturday's game at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus
Carries Texans vs. Ravens for $11
Sling TV Blue
Carries ABC for $40 or $45 a month
YouTube TV
Carries ABC for $73 a month
Fubo
Carries ABC for $75 a month
Hulu Plus Live TV
Carries ABC for $77 a month
DirecTV Stream
Carries ABC for $80 a month

The Houston Texans' remarkable season gets its toughest test yet. After finishing with just three wins last year and taking quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, Houston has not only won the AFC South but also took down the Browns last week in the NFL's Wild Card round. On Saturday they head to Baltimore to take on the AFC's top-seeded Ravens. 

After finishing the regular season at 13-4, Baltimore had last week off for a "bye" week. The Ravens enter the contest not only as the AFC's top team but also with Las Vegas' second-best odds to win the Super Bowl

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN, ABC and streaming on ESPN Plus. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along. 

Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens, smiling, looking straight on to the camera.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is available for Saturday's Divisional Round clash with the Texans after recovering from a calf injury. 

 Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Texans vs. Ravens: When and where?

This Divisional Round clash sees the Ravens host the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home of the Ravens.

Livestream the Texans vs. Ravens game in the US

The Texans-Ravens game is on ABC nationwide, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which carries the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

ESPN Plus

Carries Texans vs. Ravens for $11

The ESPN Plus streaming service will carry the game live, and it costs significantly less than multichannel live TV services. ESPN Plus costs $11 per month and is also available in a variety of bundles with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Read our ESPN Plus review.

Sling TV Blue

Carries ABC for $40 or $45 a month

Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan features ABC. It's less expensive than the services below, but Sling TV carries ABC in only eight markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live. 

YouTube TV

Carries ABC for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo

Fubo

Carries ABC for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ABC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries ABC for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ABC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries ABC for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.