NFL Ups Price of NFL Plus, Adds RedZone Channel to Premium Plan

NFL Plus, the NFL's streaming service that was first introduced last year, is getting a price hike and a slight revamp for the upcoming season. On Thursday the league announced that it will be raising the price of a standard subscription from $5 per month to $7 monthly, while still allowing subscribers to watch live local and primetime regular season playoff games on a phone or tablet.

This includes the games that air on your local CBS, Fox and NBC stations as well as those on ESPN (Monday Night Football), Amazon's Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and the NFL Network.

Streams of live games remain limited to viewing on your phone or tablet, though you can watch NFL Films' archives and in-season game replays on TVs and computers.

Fans of NFL RedZone, the popular Scott Hanson-hosted channel that bounces around Sunday's afternoon games, will be able to get the service as part of a $15 per month NFL Plus Premium plan. Both the base and premium versions of NFL Plus will also include live feeds of the NFL Network.

The NFL RedZone feed, as well as NFL Network broadcasts (including the eight exclusive NFL Network games this season), will be viewable across TVs, game consoles and computers as well as on phones and tablets.

In addition to the monthly pricing, a yearly subscription to the base NFL Plus plan will run $50 (up from $40 last year) with an annual subscription to Premium costing $100 (up from $80 last season). For an undisclosed "limited time" the league says it will offer a 20% discount on the annual subscription pricing for both the base and premium versions of NFL Plus.