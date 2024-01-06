Texans vs. Colts Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 18 Online Today

The Texans and Colts enter Week 18 with identical 9-7 records. The Colts, however, hold the tiebreaker and can lock up a playoff berth with a win Saturday. The Texans, similarly, can jump into the playoffs if they win. That both teams are tied with the Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South further complicates seeding.

As noted by ESPN, the Texans win the division with a win or a Jaguars loss or tie. The Colts can clinch a playoff spot with a win and could take the division with a win plus a Jaguars loss.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus. Here is how you can watch or stream.

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans throws the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Texans vs. Colts: When and where?



Week 18 of the NFL season sees the Colts host the Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Livestream the Texans vs. Colts game in the US

The Texans-Colts game is on ABC, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.