Paramount Plus, Showtime Now Available in a Single App with Bundle Discount

Paramount Plus and Showtime have merged their content libraries into a single app experience, Paramount announced on Wednesday. The new launch includes a discount rate for a limited time to US customers.

While you can still have Paramount Plus or Showtime as standalone subscriptions, the bundle is available for $8 per month for the ad-supported Essential Plan and $13 per month for the ad-free Premium Plan. In fall 2021, the streamer introduced the Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle for $12 monthly for the Essential version, and $15 a month its Premium offering.

Previously, both streaming services were available as bundle offerings that required separate logins. During its investor call in February, Paramount shared that both platforms would combine into a single app, giving viewers access to programming from Showtime's premium catalog and everything under the Paramount Plus banner. You can now watch 1883, Billions, The Chi, Yellowjackets, Star Trek: Discovery, live channels and more with one click, if you upgrade your account.

New and existing customers can sign up for the new bundle by Oct. 2 in order to receive the discount. After that, the price increases to $12 for the Essential plan or $15 for a Premium subscription.