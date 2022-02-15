Paramount Plus to Merge Showtime Content Into Single App

Sarah Tew/CNET

Paramount Plus and Showtime content will be available to stream in one app beginning summer 2022. ViacomCBS -- now Paramount -- announced the change on Tuesday.

Paramount Plus has been part of streaming wars along with Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV PlusPeacock, Discovery Plus and Netflix. As the competition for subscriber attention heats up, the service continues to roll out its growing slate of TV shows, films and originals to in a bid to attract -- and keep -- its streaming audience. Upon its launch in March 2021, Paramount offered a basic, ad-supported tier and a premium ad-free option.

Last fall, the streamer unveiled a package that bundled Showtime and Paramount Plus for $12 monthly on its Essential plan and $15 per month for its Premium subscription. Currently, viewers have to log in to each app separately. That will change.

Tom Ryan, president and CEO of streaming at Paramount, stated that existing Paramount Plus customers can simply upgrade their subscriptions to the integrated bundle.

"Our existing bundle, of Paramount Plus and Showtime, has performed very well out of the gate. That's because users can access two premium content offerings, with streamlined sign-up, but viewed in distinct apps. Starting this summer, we're making Showtime even easier to access in one app experience," said Ryan.

"You'll be able to simply upgrade your Paramount Plus subscription to a bundle that includes the Showtime service and then view all that content in a single user experience," he added. Current Paramount Plus subscription plans will not change, however, allowing new and existing users to stick with the $5 Essential option or $10 Premium plan.

The news was part of an investor presentation held Tuesday by Paramount Plus parent company, Paramount.