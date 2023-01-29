NFC Championship Game: How to Watch, Stream 49ers vs. Eagles on Sunday With or Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles beat down their division rivals the New York Giants last weekend, once again showing why they were the NFC's top seed for this year's playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, held off a different NFC East team with their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This week the Niners and Eagles will meet in Philly to play for the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Kickoff for Sunday's game is at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT) on Fox.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles without cable



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the 49ers-Eagles game on Fox with a live TV service. The good news for football fans is that Fox is available on each of the five major streaming services. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the broadcast on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $40-a-month Blue package carries Fox -- but only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.