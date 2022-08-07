Bargains for Under $25 HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review Best Fitbits T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement ExpressVPN Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Healthy Meal Delivery Orville 'Out Star Treks' Star Trek
Tech Services & Software

NASCAR 2022: How to Watch, Stream the FireKeepers Casino 400 Today

You don't need cable TV to enjoy all the racin' and rubbin' on USA Network on Sunday.

Matt Elliott headshot
Matt Elliott
2 min read

NASCAR heads north to Michigan this week for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Drivers will race 200 laps around the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway with the added pressure of performing in the backyard of the Motor City where many of the teams' manufacturers are located. Chase Elliott leads the Cup Series standings and is among the favorites to take the checkered flag on Sunday. Chasing Elliott in the standings are Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron and Ryan Blaney.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on USA Network. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott leads the pack

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

 Sean Gardner/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $35

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and USA Network but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

FuboTV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $70

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $70

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox, FS1, NBC and USA for $70

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

